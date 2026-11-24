Source: ProPublica

Before we get started, I wanted to give you a heads up about the holidays. Our biggest appreciation event of the year is coming very soon, and a lot of our favorite merch is being retired to make way for our 2027 inventory.

That means there will be plenty of discounts for current members and for anyone who becomes a member. Keep an eye on this space, because there is also something special and potentially therapeutic coming for the holidays.

Thank you,

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Now, on to this week’s episode of The Art of the Scam, where we follow the gobsmacking grift surrounding Donald, his family, and the people closest to him.

This week, we are looking at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the congressional campaign of the man married to his daughter, and the companies doing business with the federal government that have been contributing to that campaign.

On March 18, ProPublica published an investigation into Michael Alfonso, who was 26 years old and running for the Wisconsin congressional seat Duffy once held. Alfonso attracted contributions from transportation lobbyists, corporate executives, and political action committees associated with industries regulated or funded by Duffy’s department. This is exactly what you would expect in the Republican swamp. The money came from interests connected to airlines, railroads, automobile manufacturers, and federal infrastructure projects, all of which, I imagine, were trying to curry favor not just with the potentially incoming new congressperson but with the director of transportation. Some of these donors had never previously supported candidates in the district.

Duffy was more than a family member watching from the sidelines, of course. He appeared at fundraising events for Alfonso while his former campaign committee transferred a million dollars to a political action committee supporting his son in law. As transportation executives and corporate PACs were contributing to Alfonso’s campaign, Duffy was overseeing a department responsible for billions of dollars in federal contracts and regulatory decisions affecting those same industries.

Then, following the November 13 nationwide FAA ground stop, the largest in this country since September 11, 2001, Duffy appeared at the White House with a request for Congress. He wanted another $50 billion to modernize America’s air traffic control system. This is what Duffy said:

The president has asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion. If you look at how much money Congress wastes, what’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works? So the president said let’s finish this job with new hardware, new software, and new telecommunications.

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Yeah, very, very few things are more important than air traffic safety in this country. Here’s the thing, though. Biden set aside billions of dollars for exactly that in his budget while Duffy was a congressman, and Duffy voted against it. So there has always been the will and there has always been the money. It is Republicans like Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin who have blocked it. Now Duffy wants us to throw $50 billion at a problem he has actively thwarted.

Alfonso won his November 3 election and is set to become the youngest member of Congress when he takes office in January, which is a shame. It suggests to me that this is one very gerrymandered Republican district.

One of Alfonso’s donors was Airspace Intelligence, an aviation technology company whose political action committee contributed $2,500 to his campaign in March. Three months later, on June 22, the FAA selected the company for a contract lasting 12 years and worth up to $875 million. That is what is known as an insanely good return on your investment. The contract includes SMART, an artificial intelligence system designed to anticipate air traffic congestion by analyzing weather, flight schedules, and airport capacity. The FAA began deploying the system in September and announced its expansion to all 22 high altitude air traffic control centers on November 10. The $2,500 contribution was only part of the company’s political spending.

According to Wisconsin Watch, Airspace Intelligence contributed approximately $50,000 to Republican candidates and committees in 2026. Alfonso’s campaign raised approximately $1.7 million overall. He insists he cannot be bought, and the FAA maintains that established contracting procedures were followed.

I’m skeptical.

The donations to Alfonso’s campaign do not establish an illegal exchange, but they raise questions about whether companies seeking federal business saw his relationship with Duffy as a way to gain political access.

Otherwise, this is quite a coincidence.

The federal government’s relationship with Airspace Intelligence may extend beyond the $875 million contract. On October 15, Politico reported that the FAA was exploring an ownership stake in the company, which would give the government the right to acquire shares at a predetermined price. That would put the FAA in the unusual position of being both a customer and a financial stakeholder in one of its own contractors.

It sounds insane to me, but what do I know? I’m not a Republican.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen lawmakers raised concerns about SMART’s rapid deployment and sought answers about safety testing, employee training, and emergency procedures before the technology was expanded nationwide. Then, on November 13, the FAA ordered a four and a half hour nationwide ground stop, only the third in the 21st century. Thousands of flights were disrupted, with cancellations and delays continuing throughout the weekend. The shutdown came just three days after the SMART expansion announcement. The FAA says the system was not responsible.

No, it was just some guy in Arkansas switching out old copper wiring for optical fibers, because that sounds reasonable.

The failure exposed serious vulnerabilities in America’s aviation infrastructure and renewed questions about the FAA’s oversight of private contractors, the safety of its modernization efforts, and the accountability of the officials responsible for both. The FAA says SMART did not cause the shutdown, but lawmakers had already questioned the adequacy of its safety testing. Here is what makes Duffy’s demand for $50 billion so significant. Congress had already approved $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization in 2025.

According to Democratic representatives Rick Larsen and Andre Carson, the administration had obligated $4.3 billion to projects but had actually spent only about a billion of that. Duffy requested $30 billion before the shutdown and raised that figure to more than $50 billion afterward. He maintains that the existing funds are committed through 2028, but lawmakers are asking why Congress should authorize billions more before receiving a full accounting of the money already approved.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth questions the administration’s priorities, while Representative Jim Himes argued that the immediate problem was not simply a lack of funding. Even Republican senators Ted Cruz and John Kennedy have questioned the additional request. Not all of the proposed $50 billion would go toward fixing air traffic control technology, either. The request also includes billions of dollars for airport terminals, runways, and other infrastructure.

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Duffy has another problem. The contractor involved in the shutdown, L3Harris, operates a telecommunications network the FAA relies on. Asked whether he could terminate that relationship, Duffy said the company owns the network and he cannot simply cancel it. He argues that additional funding would help reduce the government’s dependence on that contractor, which seems very convenient to me. While Duffy points to previous administrations and Congress, there is someone else whose responsibility cannot be ignored, and that would be Donald.

For nearly 40 hours after the FAA grounded flights nationwide, Donald remained publicly silent about the crisis. When a reporter asked him about what happened on Friday with the FAA and the airspace, he finally answered:

We have old equipment, broken equipment. We’ve been telling that to Congress, and I’m sure Congress will move. Very old equipment, some of it 55 years old. I hate to blame anyone, but the Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass. If you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass. So a lot of money was wasted, but the equipment is very old, in some cases more than 50 years old, and we essentially want to blow it up and put new equipment in. We can do it simultaneously with very little trouble. So that’s what we’re doing, but we need the funding to get it done.

Don’t you just love it when he pretends to know what he’s talking about?

Yes, he hates to blame anybody, but of course he’s going to blame Biden. It is worth remembering that Donald and the Republican Party have been in charge of everything for two years. This is down to them.

Sadly for us, Donald is going to be around for two more years. So to the incoming Democrats, do everything you can to circumvent him, because the only thing he is really good at is what he said there: blowing things up.