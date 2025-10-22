The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Doll's avatar
Steve Doll
4d

More of Unca Donnie's obscene bulls**t. He says that the White House is his favorite building. On moving in during his first term, he was heard to say, what a dump! When he is finally deposed, I vote we charge his ass with defacing public property (among a myriad of other things, including first degree murder) and charge his account to restore both the East Wing and the Rose Garden to their original state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 replies
Sylvia Feldman's avatar
Sylvia Feldman
4d

OMG. Thank you Mary Trump. I’m sick to my stomach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
244 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture