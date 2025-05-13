The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

Acelliott
15h

In my opinion it’s the perfectly bulletproof impeachable offense and if congress cannot see fit to get it done, I just do not know what it would take. It’s blatant corruption on a scale never previously even contemplated, and it’s very clearly unconstitutional. It’s beyond embarrassing we have allowed ourselves to even reach this point. Any republican that votes not to impeach is committing treason in real time.

9 replies
Megan Rothery
15h

Use this spreadsheet to call/email/write any of our representatives as often as possible. Not just your own state reps, reach out to those in other states. Be as loud as you can and share this. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

6 replies
133 more comments...

