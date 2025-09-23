The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T.R.'s avatar
T.R.
2dEdited

It's all disgusting, performative, grotesque. (Way past) time for the people to wake the fuck up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just Dave 🕊️4 Justice's avatar
Just Dave 🕊️4 Justice
2d

Christian Nationalist are destroying our nation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
320 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture