The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
4h

I think there are people around tRump who tell him daily how well he is doing and that everything is great. That inflation is better than Biden and that grocery prices are down etc. I think it is Vance and Miller who do this knowing that it keeps tRump more stable than he would be otherwise. His cruelty and sadistic attitude are his own facets of his personality that he can’t hide and Vance and Miller like it that way. Meanwhile they steal money from the US Treasury to finance whatever they want. Like Gulfstream jets and vacations for Vance and Patel etc. And what ICE is doing is the cruelty of Stephen Miller and Russell Vought. So everybody gets something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
4h

IT'S TIME TO GO TO WAR AGAIN! THIS TIME IT'S NIGERIA!

Why? A CNN Poll Reports That Trump's Approval Plummets to 37%.

Have you noticed an increasingly obvious pattern of Trump threatening or actually engaging in warfare against foreign countries or on the high seas whenever he suffers a public humiliation?

The idea of taking the country to war to distract the public from heinous acts or public humiliations was Trump's brainstorm right after his public humiliation on June 14 when the draft dodger-in-chief got the military parade he deserved.

June 14, 2025 was billed as the military parade to end all parades, which would lead to the glorification of Donald Trump on his 79th birthday as The Master of the Universe, which would even transcend his claim that he "rules the country and the world".

As we all know, the line of straggly soldiers slovenly marching out of step with a proud display of indifference was a huge fiasco, and a total humiliation to Trump.

So was it then a mere coincidence that at that very moment, he just happened to do a quick turn-around, reject the assessment of his own intelligence organizations and tell Iran and the world that unless Iran agrees to "unconditional surrender", the U.S. would join in Israel's attack on Iran, which is exactly what Trump ordered?

Did it work? You bet it did. It took the entire world's attention off the egg on Trump's face and onto the question of whether he was leading us into a nuclear war.

Since then, a long list of domestic political setbacks for Trump and his menagerie of political clowns and servile politicians became increasingly interspersed with threats of invading Venezuela, Mexico, and also of doggedly blowing up and murdering 60-61 people in 13-15 boats on the high seas off Latin and South America who were suspected of being drug traffickers, regardless of whether women or children were on board.

Have all these brutal attacks, threats of invasions, and sending one of our huge aircraft carriers into the waters off the coast of South America distracted the America people from the Trump family's huge grifting campaigns, Trump's demolition of the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom to host his billionaire contributors, his use of blackmail to force the Democrats to vote for his bill to reduce medical care for the lower and middle classes, and from the efforts of the vast majority of Americans to force the opening of the Epstein files to the light of day?

Not exactly, but with CNN reporting today that Trump's approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low of 37%, Trump needs another big distraction, like another war.

And sending our paratroopers into Nigeria by portraying himself as The Last Great Crusader leading a Holy War against the infidels who are allegedly persecuting Christians in Nigeria is just what his MAGA cult and evangelical followers will eat up.

Our new Department of War, headed by a former celebrity newscaster and TV host, stands ready, willing and able to launch our military forces against whomever Trump has the sudden urge to attack

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture