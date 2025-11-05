Despite the fact or, likely, because of the fact Donald’s recent poll numbers are demonstrably terrible, he told reporters on Air Force One:

I have the best [poll] numbers for any president in many years - any president.

The reporters standing there knew Donald was lying, because they have access to the same polls we do and they reflect the unmitigated disaster his second term in office has been.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll shows that Donald has hit a new low in popularity and public confidence across multiple issues. Only 39% of Americans approve of his job performance, while 58% disapprove. This leaves him with a net approval of minus 19, the worst numbers of his second term thus far, but he’s not done starving American children yet, I’m sure those numbers will continue their downward slide.

Approval of Donald among adults under 30 is down to 20%, a 30-point drop since February. Donald now receives negative marks on nearly every single major issue—especially inflation, where he’s at negative 31; and the economy, where he’s negative 22. His positions on those two issues—his promise to lower inflation and prices and fix the economy on day one—were the reason 78 million Americans voted for him in 2024.

Despite Donald’s endless attempts to blame the government shutdown on Democrats, Americans are increasingly holding him and his party responsible. Considering Republicans control everything, including the executive branch and both houses of Congress this makes sense, but it’s still heartening that, according to a new national poll by NBC News 52% of voters put the blame squarely on the Trump regime. Only 42% blame Democrats in Congress, and I think those numbers need to be further apart, but at least they’re trending in the right direction.

Voters don’t just disapprove of the shutdown; they also disapprove of Donald’s callous behavior during the shutdown. For instance, The Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos poll revealed that Americans don’t like it when presidents tear down parts of the White House, especially after they promised not to. The Guardian reported that 56% of people disapprove of Donald’s demolition of the East Wing to make room for a gilded $350 million ballroom, while hundreds of thousands of federal workers are currently furloughed or working without pay.

According to a new Yahoo/YouGov poll more than 60% of respondents disapprove of the new ballroom plan, while just one in four approve. What’s unusual about these results is that 27% of Republicans disapprove. As Professor Mark Landy put it:

[Donald] may have mistaken his fans’ admiration for his tycoon brand with a love of European style grandeur.

If by “European style grandeur” he means really bad taste, I suppose I can agree. And Donald comes by it honestly, because my grandmother also had extravagantly bad taste. That doesn’t mean that the American people should be subjected to it. And it certainly doesn’t mean that Donald should be destroying our legacy to erect what, in his mind, is a monument to his greatness, and something the vast majority of us will never benefit from.

Approval among adults age 30 to 44 for Donald has fallen eight points since February, and that is down to 37%. This decline in support from Gen Z and millennial voters raises alarms for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterms, to which I say, “Good.” Because they should be alarmed. They should realize that being in control of the entire federal government is a very risky proposition as long as you’re demonstrating on a daily basis that you don’t care about the people who put you in power; if you traffic in hatred and intolerance while ignoring the very real crises facing younger voters.

This reversal in youth support for Donald and the Republicans is an important corrective. It’s also a good reminder just how powerfully and effectively the Republican Party co-opted young, disaffected white men. Democrats can’t just rely on a potentially temporary reversal in sentiment because Donald is bad at his job. There’s still Joe Rogan, and Nick Fuentes, and Stephen Miller waiting in the wings to poison the minds of young white men against the American experiment, against diversity, against equality, against inclusion. These latest polls are good news, yes, but we can’t take anything for granted and we must come up with a way to empower younger women and men who care about their rights.

Today New York City will choose its next mayor. There are critical gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey. If Democrats perform as well as polls indicate they may, Republicans are going to become more desperate. Personally, I believe that the Republican Party, as it’s currently constituted, should cease to exist entirely. I want Democrats to wipe the floor with them in 2026. It is a Party that is 100% behind fascist autocracy—there is no reckoning in sight for them; because that is the case, none of us should be sanguine about what they have planned for next year’s elections. This is a party interested in power for power’s sake. The rest of us should be on our guard.