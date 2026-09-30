The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
Sep 30

Trump is a decaying relic clinging to power, a corrupt old fraud who spent a lifetime scamming, exploiting, and lying his way upward. he’s a hollow, desperate figure staggering through politics like a rotting carcass, dragging a country down with his deceit and incompetence. it’s obscene that someone so morally bankrupt still sits on a throne built from decades of bullshit.

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Steve Katzman's avatar
Steve Katzman
Sep 30

You’re right. A sex offender doesn’t change. They are what they are; and Trump is what he is.

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