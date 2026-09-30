In 1994, when Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples, appeared on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, host Robin Leach asked Donald what their one year old daughter Tiffany had inherited from his wife. First, he said her legs. Then he gestured to his chest and said, “We don’t know about this part yet.”

I’m Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, which means, sadly, my uncle is President of the United States. More importantly, though, I’m also a writer, activist, clinical psychologist, and the founder of Mary Trump Media. For years, I’ve been speaking out about Donald’s unfitness for office and the corruption of the party that continues to enable him.

It turns out that you just cannot keep a good sex offender down, because these are the actual words that came out of Donald’s mouth the other day while he was sitting in the Oval Office.

Donald: And every day I come to the White House, people are thanking me. Thank you, sir. Thank you. Thank you, sir. Now these young beautiful girls, these young, beautiful girls, these young, beautiful girls in the White House, they come in. Now, I’m not supposed to say beautiful, but what the hell? These young, these gorgeous, beautiful girls that they want to be safe and they come. Mr. President, I speak to you. Yes? Thank you, sir. Thank you. I said, Why are you thanking me? Because a year and a half ago, I was afraid to leave. I was afraid to open the door of my apartment. And now I walk to the White House every morning and I have absolutely no fear. Thank you, sir. Now I get it all the time. Men, women, older men, younger men, older women and younger women. So we’re all saying thank you. And I know exactly what they mean. We lived in a hell hole. Two years ago we were in a hellhole and now we have one of the safest cities and it should be safe. It’s our nation’s capital. We represent the whole universe, frankly, because there’s nothing like the United States. Look at what we’ve done.

Yes, indeed. Look at what we’ve done, America.

In 2016, 62 million of us voted for Donald despite his having admitted on tape that he routinely sexually harassed and assaulted women with impunity because he could. In 2024, 78 million Americans voted to elect a man who only 18 months earlier had been found liable by a jury of his peers for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. Undoubtedly, many of those people cast their vote for him despite that verdict, but we need to look squarely in the face the fact that many of them also voted for him because of it.

Before that verdict was handed down, over two dozen women had credibly accused Donald of sexual harassment and sexual assault since the 1980s. He has cast himself as a profligate libertine who claimed that dodging sexually transmitted infections was his personal Vietnam. Although, of course, how would he know? He dodged the Vietnam draft five times and has never served his country.

In the 1990s and aughts, he repeatedly made inappropriate and creepy statements about his daughters in which he sexualized them and made them targets of his vile musings, especially Ivanka.

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On The Howard Stern Show in 1999, Donald said this about Ivanka, who was 17 years old at the time:

She made me promise, swear to her that I would never date a girl younger than her.

He then claimed:

As she grows older, the field is getting very limited.

Five years later, during another appearance on Howard Stern, Stern said, “By the way, your daughter, she’s beautiful.” Then he asked whether he could call her “a piece of ass.” Instead of being incensed or pushing back in any way or, I don’t know, challenging him to a duel, Donald simply agreed. At the time, Ivanka was 22 years old.

In 2008, he described his daughter as being voluptuous. Two years before that, while a guest on The View, Donald said:

If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her.

When asked what he and his daughter had in common, Donald said:

Sex.

Many of the outlets reporting on these outrageous and depraved statements, the kind of statements that should send chills down our spines and make us worry for the safety of his children, or at least his female children, gave Donald a pass by claiming, despite there being absolutely no evidence of this, that Donald was joking.

Yes, the man famously known for having absolutely no sense of humor.

But even if he were joking, the idea was to make his pattern of sexualizing his own daughters acceptable. If a friend or colleague of yours talked about his daughter this way, you would be horrified and deeply concerned. But somehow, for the vast majority of Republican politicians and tens of millions of Republican voters, none of that was disqualifying.

Now we have an adult, decrepit degenerate with no filter, no impulse control, and no guardrails surrounding himself with young, potentially vulnerable women, and he’s sexualizing them because he can and because that’s what he does.

One thing that constantly mystifies me is the extent to which people on the right overlook just how creepy all of this is. I mean, his relationships with younger women, very young women. Why is that okay with people? It’s dysfunctional to the point of deviance.

Specifically, I’m talking about Natalie Harp, a 35 year old woman who, by all accounts, is with Donald practically 24 hours a day. She’s one of four people he singled out to remove from Air Force One so she could fly with him in safety while he left so many others potentially vulnerable to attack.

What is she doing there? Why is she with him? Why is it that, out of that tiny number of people, he decided that she’s one of four who should not be blown up?

There’s so much wrong with Donald, obviously. There’s so much about him that should have had, and should now continue to have, people in the streets. But there are always going to be people on the other side who are going to justify anything he does.

If you’re so averse to being shown that you were wrong and you want to keep doubling down on things and continue to say that he’s a tough guy and he’s good at foreign policy and he’s great on the economy, all right, knock yourself out. But how do you spin the fact that this decrepit deviant spends practically 24 hours a day with a woman 45 years younger than he is who is not his wife, not his daughter?

How do you make that seem okay, especially when she’s writing notes to him all day long that say things like:

You were the center of my universe.

To the extent that Donald has done us any favors, he’s revealed just how deeply misogynistic this country is in ways we can no longer ignore. He’s also shown us that a not insignificant minority of men in this country aspire to get away with the kind of crimes Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Tate got away with for a very long time.

Just think about how many Republicans with power enabled both of these horrific criminals. Then there’s this sense that some men in America believe they’re entitled to use women and young girls however they want to and with no consequences. And why should there be any consequences, as far as they’re concerned?

Because look who’s President of the United States of America.