The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
8h

Corruption Inc. This is an embarrassment.

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Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
7h

The robot would be an improvement I agree. All of the "Biden crime family" talk was projection plain and simple. When a Democrat screws up, the Democrats take care of the matter. But Donald and his children get a free pass to swindle, extort, and outright steal the money that we pay into our government. Most of the Republicans are on the take also. They are will suffer greatly when prosecution comes.

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