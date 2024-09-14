None of this is normal.

Donald spent the weekend, as he often does, lying to the American people and ranting about all of the ways in which the debate was rigged against him—from the moderators giving Kamala Harris the questions ahead of time to her having a microphone hidden in her ears through which other people were telling her what to say.

Yes, the guy who attempted a coup against the United States of America; who set up slates of false electors; and who said to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” in order to flip the state’s election results in his favor is warning us about all of the ways in which the other side cheats.

It’s always projection with my uncle, and that is never more true than when he’s in the process of trying to pre-rig an upcoming election (which he did in both 2016, with Russian help, and in 2020, with the complicity of the Republican Party).

On Sunday, he took to Truth Social and posted the following:

CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON'T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

Not surprisingly, this rant ignored the fact that the only people who got caught cheating in the last presidential election were a few old white Republicans living in the Villages and, of course, him.

Unfortunately, the corrupt illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court has given Donald a free pass to harass and intimidate Americans at-will and he is happy to take them up on the invitation. We’ve seen this most recently with his despicable targeting of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio and with his intensifying fraternization with the despicable Islamophobe and 9/11 truther Laura Loomer, and we need all of this seriously for a couple of reasons:

The first is that he is a cruel man who delights in inciting violence against anyone who is either a member of a marginalized, at-risk group or somebody who doesn’t support him. Also, if he believes, as seems apparent, that the only way for him to win is to attack those his base hates, he will do it. The stakes are much higher now than they were in either 2016 or 2020, and he will stop at absolutely nothing to get back into the White House—which, at this point, is the only thing that will save his dwindling fortune or keep him out of prison.

Meanwhile, independent voters are left not knowing any of this is happening as the corporate mainstream media does everything they can to “sanewash” my uncle’s dangerous, delusional, and often incomprehensible rantings. Even more frequently, they ignore them. After Donald made the above threat against election workers, donors, and operatives on Saturday night, the story was nowhere to be found on the homepage of The New York Times on Sunday morning.

Donald is signaling clearly to us what’s coming and we can’t depend on corporate media to confirm it. This election is too important to for us to rely on outlets that continue, against all evidence to the contrary, to normalize a deeply unwell traitor just so they can preserve the horse race of it all.

For Donald’s part, he’s not really trying to win anyway. He knows that he just needs to keep it close enough so he can cheat by having his friends in the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court throw the election to him.

We need to do everything we can to prevent that from happening. In 2020, I said before the election that Republicans need to be beaten by such massive margins that so-called Trumpism won’t be able to survive. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen because, although (thankfully) Donald lost, Republicans out-performed him, keeping the Democrats’ Senate margin razor-thin and taking over the House. In 2024, we need to be absolutely certain the entirety of the Republican Party is routed in a way that will force them to reconsider the path it’s on. And that is up to us.