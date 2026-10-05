Credit: MSNOW

Donald: Election Day is November 3, so we can defeat the radical left Democrats in a midterm victory that is too big to rig.

Wow. That is a very different message from one that was coming out of the White House over the weekend concerning mail in voting. Donald has been on a campaign against mail in voting, calling it cheating for years now, despite the fact that, of course, he always votes by mail.

Not only did Donald post that message to his failing social media site on Saturday, he then wrote the following day on his failing social media site:

Donald: Republicans must win the 2026 midterm elections and we must use every appropriate tool. Whether you vote early, absentee by mail or in person, we must swamp the radical left Democrats with massive turnout. So important, please get out and vote.

Wait a minute. I thought voting by mail, unless of course you’re Donald, was illegal.

But lest you think that video message was a mistake, Donald has apparently changed his mind about this because he followed that video up with another post telling Republicans that they must win the 2026 midterm elections and use every appropriate tool, whether they vote early, absentee, by mail, or in person. They must swamp the radical left Democrats with massive turnout.

He is literally telling people that they need to pretend he’s on the ballot when they vote, as if that’s going to make people want to vote for Republicans. And this is exactly what he is afraid of. If Democrats win, he will be trapped in a purgatory of impeachment and investigations.

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To underscore Donald’s desperation on Saturday, he posted his latest bribe of $5,000 to all Americans if Republicans win in November. Another promise of a check that will never come. Donald claimed that if Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, he is going to give all adult citizens in the United States $5,000.

I have a question. Is he really going to sign all, I don’t know, 220 million, give or take, $5,000 checks? By the way, that’s a lot of money. Or is he, like his predecessor, going to use an autopen? I personally hope he signs them all himself because then he won’t have time to do any other damage to our country.

On Saturday night in Ohio, Donald repeated the claim. This is what he said:

And our country is doing so well under Republican leadership that only I can make this promise to you. I will make it to you. If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the US Senate, I am going to give all adult citizens in the United States, because we’re making so much money with the tariffs and other things, $5,000 to every adult.

And if you believe that, you are probably also the kind of person who believes that public schools are doing gender reassignment surgery on little children, that oil and gas prices are going down, and that we have won the Iran War 17 times.

Donald held two campaign rallies over the weekend. On Friday night in Mobile, Alabama, he campaigned for Republican candidates, including Tommy Tuberville, who lives in Florida, Barry Moore, and House candidate Rhett Marques. Then on Saturday, he headed to Vandalia, Ohio, to boost Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who apparently doesn’t know how to pick up children.

Different states, different candidates, same exact act. Grievances, boasting, recycled promises. Another round of nonsense aimed at getting Republicans to the polls in November. And, by the way, very little about the actual candidates themselves because Donald doesn’t care about them. He cares about the fact that he needs them to win so they can protect him from the consequences of all of his egregious actions.

Donald told the crowd in Ohio, for example, that they already had $500 checks in the mail. Where did that money come from?

Donald: The Democrats kept money, but we’re giving it back to you. They kept millions and millions of dollars. I just sent out nearly one million refund checks for $500 each, including 70,000 families in Ohio. You’ll be getting them within the next couple of days. We caught them stealing. They stole from you. We’re giving the money back. It’s already in the mail.

They stole from you, says the guy who has now made over $2 billion since getting back into office in January 2025. By the way, he now has much more money than he ever had in his professional life before this.

That speech in Ohio went on for about an hour and a half, and again, very little of it was about the candidates. He went after one of his new favorite targets, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, singling her out. He suggested that he might withhold federal help from the state if Democrat Amy Acton becomes governor, which she looks to be on track to do. He called for the death penalty for major drug dealers, said his political enemy should be put down once and for all, and he didn’t qualify that by saying he was being metaphorical. He accused Democrats of opposing voter ID because they want to cheat, and once again dusted off the old snake story to portray immigrants as dangerous criminals.

Here is some of what else Donald had to say:

Just get out and vote. If you do that, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big. When I see that telefrico in Texas... So he’s been a vegan all his life. He’s campaigned and he’s a vegan, vegan. I didn’t even know what the hell a vegan was. A vegan is vegetables. A vegan is eating a piece of lettuce all day long. And I know more about inflation. I know more about everything than anybody in this room, anybody anywhere in the world. Well, there’s a woman sitting right over there. She’s a housewife, but she’s very good. She’s got a natural instinct for business. She perhaps knows more than I do, but I actually don’t think so. I love Bayer aspirin. I take an aspirin a day. I don’t know if it works, but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood, I guess. I don’t know if it works or not, but I’ve been doing it for a long time and here I am making speeches. Had a nice simple life before this. I didn’t have to be here on Saturday night working in front of you people. I could have been home. I could have been in Monte Carlo. I could have been wherever I wanted to be. I didn’t need to be here, but I love you people and I love it.

He seems stable.

I think Donald might be single handedly responsible for the fall in average IQ in this country. He’s definitely responsible for the race to the bottom, for encouraging the lowest common denominator, encouraging Americans to be their worst selves and to be cruel with impunity. That people actually can listen to his rambling, aggrieved, nonsensical lies and delusions and think that he’s okay or that what he’s saying makes any sense is beyond my comprehension.

And then, of course, he said a new version of things he’s said before. He’s often said things like, I know more about war than the generals. I know more about nuclear than anybody. Well, that’s escalated. Donald is now saying that he knows more about everything than anybody on the planet.

So, quick question to anybody who believes that insanity. If anybody else in your life, even somebody you admired, a colleague, a friend, your boss, or a family member, said to you with a straight face and meant it that they know more about everything than everybody, what would you think? You would think it might be time to take away their car keys and get them some help. Or you would think, Oh my God, what an arrogant narcissistic creep.

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Despite Donald trying to put the best spin on everything from gas prices to grocery prices to the Iran War, how are voters feeling about the direction this country is going in? MSNBC spoke to three time Donald voters last week, and one of them was shown Donald promising that he would bring prices down. He explained that those promises were why he voted for him, but that things were totally different now.

This is what he said:

I think that’s the way it is for all politicians. They say something, get elected, and then once they’re in office, they’re totally different.

When asked whether he regretted his vote, this is what he said:

A little bit. I hoped that he would be able to live up to some of his hype, but he’s hyperbolic. That’s all he had been. His middle name ought to be hyperbole. He can’t deliver on any promises. He talks a lot, but I haven’t seen anything come to fruition yet. Of course, I understand they don’t need nukes, but I mean, I need to live and not be able to spend all my money on gas.

When asked how it made him feel to watch all of those campaign promises now, his answer was much simpler:

Like he’s just lying.

Yes, that’s a word.

He’s not hyperbolic. He’s lying to you constantly. And now his lies are completely self serving and designed to make you not believe your own lived experience. Thankfully, that’s breaking through for some people because not all politicians do what Donald is doing. In fact, I don’t know of any politician who does what Donald is doing.

Yes, politicians maybe overstate things. Maybe they don’t make all of their campaign promises come true, but very often there are external reasons for that despite their best intentions. Almost everything that is going wrong in this country right now is the direct result of actions Donald has taken, supported by the entirety of the Republican Party.

And I think this is by design. It’s all designed to make the rest of us poor, tired, stressed out, and sick so that we are not going to be able to get our acts together to combat the horrible policies that the Republicans keep wanting to enact.

So the best revenge is this: don’t get tired, don’t get stressed, just vote. We are less than 30 days out from the most important election in our lifetime. Check your voter registration and keep checking it until your vote is cast.