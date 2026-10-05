The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Papasan's avatar
Papasan
Oct 5

IN NOVEMBER VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! BECAUSE IT DOES! TRUMP AND MAGA NAZIS ARE DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY TO ENRICH THEMSELVES AND THEIR CRONIES AND TAKING IT FROM THE WORKING RETIRED AND POOR! STRIPPING LAWFUL PROTECTIONS AND DOING AWAY WITH THE PROCEDURES TO REDRESS OUR VALID ISSUES! WHEN IT'S GONE IT'S GONE FOREVER!

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Michele McGurrin's avatar
Michele McGurrin
Oct 5

The Nodfather, blowing air out of his A$$

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