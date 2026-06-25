The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
2h

Disturbingly sinister; the underworld which you uncover. Needs dismantling.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
1h

Her involvement in this cult was known when she got the job. I distinctly remember reading about eating toenails. But the inmates are now in charge of the asylum, and anything goes, as long as enough money is involved.

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