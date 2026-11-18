Source: CNN

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

CNN can now project that Democrat Mary Peltola will defeat incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s hard fought Senate race. This marks the first time a Democrat has won a Senate seat in the state since 2008. Her win gives Democrats a 56 seat majority in the Senate next year.

Actually, that is 55 plus one, with Fetterman. Yes, it is official. Mary Peltola won her race against Dan Sullivan, and there was another Dan Sullivan and some other guy on the ballot as well. Contrary to what Republicans would have you believe, the spoiler, Dan J. Sullivan, had absolutely no impact on this race whatsoever. Peltola would have won regardless.

The Associated Press called the race after the latest vote count, with Peltola crossing the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright. That mattered, because if she had not cleared 50 percent, the count would have moved to ranked choice voting, and the second choices of voters would have been taken into account. Peltola received 50.12 percent of the vote, approximately 144,302 votes, compared to Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan’s 131,844. That is a decisive victory. It also reminds me that Alaska has very few people.

As I mentioned, there were two Dan Sullivans in this race, the incumbent senator and a man whose middle initial was J. Republicans had alleged that the second Dan Sullivan was recruited to confuse voters and take votes away from the senator. But it didn’t have any impact on the outcome of what turned out to be a not particularly close election, because Peltola received more votes than all three of her opponents combined. The senator elect released a video statement this morning after her race was called, and this is what she said:

Thank you, Alaska. We did it… you have made your voices heard, and it’s clear that the status quo in DC cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I’m so honored to be your next US Senator. Together, we’re going to put an end to the era of self serving politicians lining their own pockets at your expense, and together we’re going to put Alaska first. I’ll work relentlessly to serve the interests of Alaska, and I’ll be guided by your voices every step of the way. We need to fight corruption and corporate greed. We need to bring prices down, lower fuel costs, and build new homes. And we need to ensure that Alaskans are served by their elected senators. I’m so grateful you’ve put your trust in me, Alaska, and I’m ready to get to work. The future is full of opportunities for us to make Alaska a better place across the state. I’m looking forward to working hand in hand with all Alaskans over the next six years. Thank you again.

Peltola’s victory means she will be the very first Alaska Native to serve in the United States Senate.

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Turning to the woefully incompetent transportation secretary and reality show guy, Sean Duffy, he met behind closed doors with Senate Republicans yesterday to ask lawmakers for another $50 billion to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control system. In other words, he’s trying to distract attention from the fact that he is incompetent and corrupt, and that corruption probably had something to do with the nationwide ground stoppage that happened on Friday. Thousands of flights were disrupted, and millions of travelers were stranded. When Duffy spoke to reporters, he had this to say:

We’ve been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet. I promise all of you that when I know what happened with that router, injecting that overload into our system, I will most definitely share that with you. If we were subject to a hack, we will share that with you as well. But all of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn’t the case.

Well, that’s reassuring. In other words, he knows absolutely nothing, except perhaps that a company that donated money to his son magically received an $850 million contract to implement an AI system at the FAA, and maybe that had something to do with the shutdown. We’ve all seen Duffy at his press conferences and on numerous television appearances asking for that $50 billion to upgrade the nation’s air traffic control system. And he, much like his boss, is blaming the Biden administration and anybody else he can think of for the problems occurring under his watch. Duffy once again blamed Biden, so let’s see what former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has to say about those allegations. Buttigieg responded this way:

When you don’t invest in a network over the course of decades, Sean, and then you make a big request to Congress, they take a step back.

Duffy defended the request by saying this:

The reason the number is so big is we haven’t made the investments in the technology, the software, and the infrastructure, which is why we’re making this call. But the last administration wasn’t focused on the infrastructure of aviation. They were concerned about what names we use for the cockpit. They don’t want to have that name. They want to call it a flight deck or notice to airmen. They want to change it to notice to air mission. They were concerned about the names in aviation, not the functionality of aviation.

Buttigieg was not impressed, and he made that clear:

We launched the biggest infrastructure investment since the Eisenhower years. By the way, he hasn’t even finished spending some of the funds that we put together in the Biden infrastructure law, nor have they spent, as I understand it, more than about one tenth of what Congress already gave them in the last budget. So the secretary has to explain why he has not yet spent more of the resources that have already been given to him.

Well, give the guy a break. He was on a taxpayer funded road trip for seven months, making what I can only describe as an infomercial for himself. By the way, when Sean Duffy was a congressman, he voted against new funding for the FAA.

Just this week, there have been major technology disruptions across the country in addition to the ground stoppage. On Monday, JPMorgan Chase banking systems went down, delaying transactions and payments, and JPMorgan Chase is the biggest bank in the country. That same day, United Airlines reported technical problems that halted departures. Yesterday, the NSA reported outages affecting its classified communications networks, and even Apple experienced disruptions affecting the App Store, iCloud, and other services. Last night, speaking to reporters from the Philippines, Secretary of State and Keeper of the Diet Coke Button Marco Rubio delivered a message that US officials have found no evidence of coordinated cyber attacks. Here is some of what he said:

Rubio: What I’m sharing with you right now is that everything we know at this moment, and everything we have reason to believe, tells us these events are not interrelated. These were all distinct events, and none of them were the work of a malign actor or a cyber criminal. That’s the information we have right now.

You know what happens when you have a regime full of people with zero credibility? Nobody believes you. It also doesn’t help that the people currently in charge are two reality show guys, one of whom lies more easily than he breathes, a former failed plumber, and a man without any spine whatsoever, with a side of fascistic tendencies.

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As concerns over cybersecurity grow, Google is warning that we have entered an entirely new era of cyber attacks. In a report released on Monday, Google’s threat intelligence group announced that hackers are now using autonomous artificial intelligence to identify security vulnerabilities and launch attacks without human intervention. In a statement, Google said, “The era of autonomous attacks has arrived. Imagine a hacker that doesn’t eat, sleep, or get tired and never stops searching for a way in.”

I don’t want to imagine that.

According to Google’s latest AI threat tracker report, “Bad actors are now using autonomous LLM frameworks to continuously scan software updates, figure out what flaw was patched, and build an attack for it all without human involvement.” Essentially, cyber attacks can now be developed and launched around the clock, faster, on a much larger scale, and with far less human involvement. That seems to me an argument for putting the brakes on all of this until we actually know what we’re doing.

Finally, House Democrats voted overwhelmingly today to nominate Hakeem Jeffries to be the next Speaker of the House. Jeffries is on track to become the first Black speaker in American history, which is an amazing thing. He will oversee the Democrats’ largest House majority in years, with the party closing in on 260 seats. There was some opposition from the progressive wing, but Jeffries won the secret ballot by a landslide. 251 Democrats voted in his favor, just 11 voted against him, and two did not vote. The full House will formally elect its new speaker when Congress convenes in January, and Jeffries will most likely get 251 votes.

No Republicans will vote for him, I imagine. I know a lot of people have not been happy with Hakeem Jeffries, including me. What this vote suggests to me, however, is that he is listening, and that gives me hope.

So congratulations to the new Speaker of the House elect, Hakeem Jeffries, for making history.

Now, please listen to the American people and do your job.