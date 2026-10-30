The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you Mary for the transcript from the conversation you had from Lucid. She truly understands authoritarianism all the way. She is one of the best people.

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MikeyCBR's avatar
MikeyCBR
1hEdited

The theft of Venezuelan oil is a war crime.

“This all seems alarmingly familiar. It is ironic, because Donald is the most apocalyptically tragic loser I have ever met in my life. On some very deep, dark levels, he knows it, which is why lobbing those accusations at others is how I think he immunizes himself against that terrible knowledge.”

That is an epic burn. Thank-you, Mary L Trump.

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