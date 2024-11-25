Jasmine Crockett speaks truth to power

Instead of pointing fingers and acting like the entire party has to be dismantled after an agonizingly close result, some elected Democrats are starting to focus their anger in the right direction; others are taking action against Donald’s flagrant disregard for the norms governing the transition and our democracy.

The inimitable Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaking truth to power as she took on the cruel absurdity that it is white men in our country who suffer from oppression, is a highlight from this week:

There has been no oppression for the white man in this country. You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way cross an ocean and told that, “You are going to go and work. We are going to steal your wives. We are going to rape your wives.” That didn’t happen. That is oppression. We didn’t ask to be here. We’re not the same migrants that you all constantly come up against. We didn’t run away from home, we were stolen. So, yeah, we are going to sit here and be offended . . . and don’t let it escape you that it is white men on this side of the aisle, telling us, telling people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed; that y’all are the ones being harmed.”

Many of us have observed for a while now that those in Democratic leadership positions continue to shackle themselves to rules that no longer exist. Finally, it seems as though many others are recognizing that doesn’t have to be the case.

It's easy, especially in the wake of the election, to get caught up in the rage and chaos generated by Donald and those in his orbit. I empathize with feeling defeated and isolated. But in the midst of all the sturm and drang, there’s an undercurrent of resistance as dedicated, qualified elected officials at all levels of government are refusing to go down without a fight. This deserves to be highlighted as much as the corruption and degradation of Donald and his cronies.

Here's Senator Jim McGovern laying out the unvarnished facts about some of Donald’s cabinet picks:

What the hell is going on here? In their cabinet picks so far, I mean these are like beyond insane. Someone who is credibly accused of having sex with an underage girl. Someone who sucks up to foreign dictators and has attracted major concern that they can’t be trusted to protect America’s secrets from our adversaries. Someone who paid hush money to cover up a sexual assault accusation to lead our military? He’s picked because Donald Trump likes him on Fox? Someone who says that tapwater turns kids gay? I mean, this is the dream team? This is the dream team? Really? I mean seriously, it would be funny if it weren’t so sad.”

The gloves are coming off and gauntlets are being thrown as Democrats strive to tell the truth about what is unfolding during the transition to the new Trump administration.

This is what Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) had to say about the pretense of the GOP claiming to make the government “more efficient:”

My colleagues across the aisle want to talk about qualifications? They want to talk about efficiency? They want to talk about the federal work force? Then let’s talk about it because you’re talking about putting into place leadership in these federal agencies who are absolutely unqualified, who are dangerous, and know nothing about the agencies that they’re about to be appointed to lead. So this is not, this is not about qualifications. This is not about having a qualified federal workforce. This is about laying the ground for the purge that they plan on January 20 and in the days afterwards. And we know that because the very organization for whom the chairman just submitted this letter of support is the Heritage Foundation who wrote Project 2025.”

While Republican members of the House obsessed over a resolution to exclude one incoming member of Congress from using the women’s bathroom, here's how Representative Hakeem Jeffries responded to Republican’s choice of bullying over governance:

Small House Republican conference majority is beginning to transition to new Congress by bullying a member of Congress. This is what we’re doing? This is the lesson that you’ve drawn from the election in November?This is your priority? That you want to bully a member of Congress as opposed to welcoming her to Jon this body so all of us can work together to get things done and deliver real results for the American people? I think it causes you to have to ask the question: What was all the rhetoric about over the last several months on the campaign trail? Did you lie to the American people? Are you really focused on solving problems for the American people?



Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s delivered a comprehensive takedown of Marjorie Greene in response to Greene’s appointment to be subcommittee chair for the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy:“This is good, actually. [Greene] barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading. To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.”

10/10, no notes, as the kids say.

While Democrats in Congress, who find themselves once again in the minority, are speaking out and laying the groundwork to become the opposition party, blue state governors are leveraging their not-inconsiderable power to unite against the anticipated overreach of the federal government under Donald.

Led by J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado, these governors have formed a coalition called "Governors Safeguarding Democracy.” Their mission isn’t simply resistance, it’s a united front to take action to protect our rights, our justice system, and our public safety agencies.

It’s a long time coming, but Democrats are finding their voice and blue state governors are flexing their power. (Even a small but hopefully growing number of Republicans are finding their conscience. Here’s South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds giving compelling remarks on American support of Ukraine.)

It’s a good reminder—and a necessary corrective—that people are standing up and saying "No."

We're in this together. And together is how we'll get through it.