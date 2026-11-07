President Donald Trump announces Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff Photo Credit: by White HouseX

The midterm election was a catastrophic loss, not just for Republicans, but for Donald’s psyche. It is the outcome we really needed in 2020, because in 2020 the Republican Party needed to lose catastrophically for Donald’s political future to be put to an end. The Republican Party, which actually ended up outperforming him, needed to lose catastrophically so that Donald would feel the full weight of the narcissistic injury he received back in 2020 at the hands of Joe Biden. But because Republicans remained in power, once again, Donald was protected from the worst of that injury.

Now, here we are, four years later, with a big lie, an insurrection, hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths, a tanking economy, fraught alliances, social division, and a list that is long, and Donald has finally experienced a loss from which he will not recover. Now, you might say he seems to be taking it pretty well. He is not.