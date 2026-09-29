The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
Sep 29

Thank you for the article, Mary . Your uncle’s health is very much deteriorating. He may not wake up one morning.

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Truth4Justice1948
Sep 29

Go to democracy.io where you can easily send the following message to your 3 members of Congress:

I strongly urge you to oppose Section 219 of the House FY2027 NDAA and parallel Senate language establishing the "United States–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative."

This proposal goes far beyond traditional military cooperation. It would create a framework for joint research, procurement, co-production, technology transfers, network integration, and data-sharing across advanced military technologies, embedding the U.S.-Israel relationship deep within defense acquisition and industrial systems.

I am particularly concerned for five reasons:

• First, it would reduce democratic oversight and transparency by shifting key aspects of the relationship into defense procurement and technology programs that receive far less public scrutiny than direct military aid and appropriations.

• Second, it would further entangle the United States in another nation's military policies and make future policy independence more difficult. Once defense industries, supply chains, and military technologies become deeply integrated, reversing course becomes politically and financially challenging.

• Third, it ignores longstanding counterintelligence concerns. U.S. authorities have investigated significant Israeli espionage activities for decades, including the Jonathan Pollard spy case, the NUMEC nuclear-materials investigation, the krytron-smuggling operation, and the Lawrence Franklin case involving an Israeli diplomat and senior AIPAC officials. Recent reports also indicate that the Defense Intelligence Agency elevated Israel's counterintelligence threat designation to its highest level.

• Fourth, Congress should not deepen military integration at the very moment the United States has been drawn into a catastrophic war on Iran for Israel. As Secretary Marco Rubio has acknowledged, this is a war being fought for Israel, while President Trump continues to justify it by repeating Prime Minister Netanyahu's claims about Iran's nuclear program instead of relying on the U.S. intelligence community's assessment. This war is already destabilizing the global economy and has begun to harm the American economy and American people through higher costs, market instability, and recession risk.

• Finally, Congress should learn from past policy failures. Before the Iraq War, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave false testimony in Congress and was among the most prominent advocates for military action against Iraq. The consequences were catastrophic for both Americans and the Middle East—tens of thousands of US casualties; trillions of $ of debt; & injury, death or displacement of MILLIONS of innocent civilians. He lies about atrocities to babies on October 7th to:

• engender outrage & vengefulness in Israelis

• dehumanize Palestinians

• and get unconditional diplomatic & military support from the United States—tens of billions of dollars, even as Israeli leaders were espousing genocidal rhetoric from October 7 and have been acting on it to this day. In truth, 2 infants died per Israeli social security [1]. We can't trust a state fabricates such deeply disturbing claims and that manipulate US to enable genocide.

We started a war of aggression on Iran "for Israel" per Marco Rubio, based on disinformation from Netanyahu that contradicted 18 US intelligence agencies. The war has:

• cost close to a trillion dollars, and is increasing daily

• caused hundreds of US casualties

• damaged or destroyed most of our based on the region

• killed or injured tens of thousands of Iranians and damaged schools (killing over 100 young girls), hospitals and clinics, World Heritage cultural sites, even a synagogue, and vital civilian infrastructure —all war crimes

• had a significant negative effect on the US economy, hurting all Americans, as well as people around the world. Experts predict a recession which could quickly become a depression.

• put us at risk of a world war

Congress should ensure that U.S. foreign policy remains independent and based on American interests—not institutionalized through permanent military integration with any foreign government.

Please oppose Section 219 and any similar Senate provisions.

Thank you for your service and for putting the American people first.

---

[1] October 7th death toll according to Wikipedia article with hundreds of sources, including Israeli National Insurance Institute data and numerous sources from Israeli media (listed below 👇🏽)

• 695 Israeli civilians, including 36 children

• 2 infants tragically died, but neither death was intentional (one from a bullet through a door, one a miscarriage involving a Bedouin woman)

• 376 Israeli soldiers

• 71 foreign workers

Note: The IDF has acknowledged employing the Hannibal Directive during the October 7 attacks which, according to many credible analysts caused the death of hundreds of Israelis—”mass Hannibal" according to one commander. Multiple investigations and reports have stated that the most significant destruction was due to Israeli tank fire, artillery, and Apache helicopter Hellfire missiles—and that they struck many locations where Israeli civilians and soldiers were present. Some military efforts estimate that the IDF killed hundreds. Just a couple examples:

• 70 cars heading from the music festival towards Gaza were destroyed by Hellfire missiles, according to military experts, burning many of the occupants beyond recognition. If each car held just 2 hostages, that would be 140 deaths in just one location. Netanyahu knew the truth but lied—he allegedly saw the horrific "friendly fire" incidents as an opportunity to demonize Hamas and thus beneficial to the Israeli cause

• Six Israeli children were killed by the IDF in one incident in Kibbutz B’eri, along with many adults

• The commander of Erez Crossing ordered strikes on this important military installation, killing many Israeli soldiers.

https://en.m.wikipedia. org/wiki/2023_Hamas-led_attack_on_Israel

Some of the sources:

The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, Ynet, Walla!, Israel Hayom, Mako (Channel 12), i24news, Globes, Kan

Plus these Israeli institutional sources: IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet, Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, ZAKA

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