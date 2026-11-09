Donald signing his name on a steel pole at his White House demolition site.

Tomorrow, 10 November 2026 is the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Donald would rather talk about almost anything than the midterms. When a reporter asked him what made him suggest Dana White for the job and whether he was serious, he answered this way:

I posted the greatest wrestlers and UFC fighters in the world, right? Like Khabib, like Justin Gaethje, who’s phenomenal. And you see a lot of rough faces there. And you would’ve thought that people would’ve said, “He’s having a good time.” I will tell you, I was only kidding.

Says a guy who is infamous for never having a good time and for having no sense of humor. He was just kidding around, truly. When he said he was nominating Dana White, the UFC guy, the killer, the tough guy, to be White House press secretary, come on. It has nothing whatsoever to do with the fact that the person being floated for the job was a woman, a Black woman no less, named Dana W. White, who had been the assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. It has nothing to do with that at all. Donald was just having a laugh. Joking around, because that is what he does so well.

It has been nearly a week since Democrats handed the Republican Party a historic defeat, a generational, catastrophic, potentially existential defeat in the midterm elections. Donald really wants to change the subject. On Friday, he announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. This is a move that makes it pretty clear that Donald is not just circling the wagons but doubling down on all of the policies, attitudes, and approaches that essentially destroyed the Republican Party. It also gives us some insight into his determination to keep doing what he has been doing, the very things that led to that massive defeat. But we will come back to that in a second, because there is a lot Donald would rather not talk about.

Republicans are still reeling from an election defeat that is being compared to the political fallout from Watergate, although I would argue it is much worse than that. Millions of Americans are struggling with rising costs, and the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth could face impeachment as early as next week. Why? Well, because even though Republicans are still in the majority, it is a very narrow majority. There are enough Republicans who might actually vote with Democrats on a resolution from Republican Thomas Massie to impeach Hegseth.

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Donald does not want to deal with it. He is spending his time signing steel beams for his new White House ballroom. Again, joking, joking, because it is so funny that Dana White, head of the UFC, is going to become the new press secretary. He is signing executive orders, decorating the Oval Office with a lot of cheap gold lamé somebody bought at Home Depot, and making his version of the Oval Office a national monument. Apparently, he is hoping no one will ever be able to remove his truly grotesque and not at all gold decorations.

He is still pushing his plans for a 250 foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery that will completely destroy the thoughtful, intentional balance of the space between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington. Of course, he spent much of the weekend at his golf club in Palm Beach, soothing himself. While Donald is busy trying to change the subject, or at least avoid it, Hegseth is in real danger of facing an impeachment vote.

According to Axios, House Republican leaders are bracing for enough members of their own party to join Democrats in impeaching the worst defense secretary in American history, a traitor to this country and a war criminal. You would not think it would be that difficult for Republicans to cross party lines and vote to impeach this guy and send the case to the Senate for conviction, because again, the margin right is less than five votes.

Massie plans to force a vote accusing Hegseth of defying Congress and illegally continuing the war in Iran. That list is much too short, but it is a start. Republicans are blaming the Iran war for their historic losses in the midterms, which I guess is the only way to get a Republican to care about anything. Some defeated lawmakers may be more willing to vote against Hegseth because so many of them lost as a direct and indirect result of that illegal war of choice. Hegseth, who is not many people’s favorite in the first place, is increasingly isolated.

Back in September, the speaker of the House, though not for long, Mike Johnson, canceled House votes and sent lawmakers home early, delaying the impeachment vote until after the election. And guess what? It is now after the election.

Johnson denied that he was trying to avoid the impeachment vote, but after last Tuesday’s crushing defeat of the Republican Party, things have changed. Texas Senator Ted Cruz offered this explanation on his podcast that morning:

Listen, one of the reasons the House has been out of session for a couple of months, and the reason they’ve been out of session is because they didn’t have the votes to stop a Hegseth impeachment back in September.

Do you think they have the votes now? No, Hegseth is going to get impeached.

Speaking of people who need to be impeached, on Thursday, the absolutely awful Harmeet Dhillon, the worst head of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in American history, became one of several senior officials to resign after the midterm elections. During her tenure, more than 75 percent of the division’s staff departed as she shifted the focus of the division away from protecting vulnerable groups toward things like gun rights, restricting diversity programs, and opposing transgender civil rights protections. In other words, she turned the Civil Rights Division into a tool to dismantle the protections it was designed to extend to the most vulnerable groups. In other words, she betrayed her oath and she betrayed the division.

CBS reports that Donald actually wanted her fired after watching her October 18 appearance on 60 Minutes, during which she discussed investigations into noncitizens voting illegally.

Again, not a thing. Donald did not think she defended his administration’s efforts forcefully enough. This is the thing with Donald and his minions. As bad as they are, he always wants them to be worse, and believe me, Harmeet Dhillon was among the worst. What is laughable here is that she and others who are about to start jumping ship actually think all they need to do to avoid accountability is quit. That is not how any of this works, and I cannot wait to see people like Harmeet Dhillon dragged in front of Congress to answer for their horrible actions against this country and its people.

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In a separate interview with 60 Minutes last night, Donald acknowledged that his regime’s aggressive deportation policies may have contributed to the Republican losses in last week’s midterm elections. That calls into question his decision on Friday to replace Susie Wiles with the little Nazi, Stephen Miller, as White House chief of staff.

Miller is the architect of the very policies voters rejected. He is a deep in the bone fascist whose hatred of immigrants is so intense and vile that it outstrips all reason. Miller also helped write Project 2025, the fascist playbook, has advocated ending birthright citizenship, and has even suggested the United States could invade Greenland. A moderating influence, he is not. Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to defend Susie Wiles. She is awful, but she was not a rabid Nazi, and she was, comparatively speaking, a relatively mature and potentially moderating influence. Not anymore. Now it is going to be Stephen Miller, who is the second most powerful person in Washington, DC. Miller posted on Friday afternoon, after the announcement of his replacement for Wiles:

The mission now is more clear than ever. Fight with all our soul to support our president and defend this magnificent Republic.

It is hard to do that when you do not have a soul. Just this morning, Donald went a step further and openly questioned the legitimacy of last week’s midterm elections. I was wondering when he would get around to that. I am actually surprised it took him so long, but this is what people like him do. In a post on his failing social media platform, he wrote:

Does anybody really believe that this election was honest? How could the polls be so wrong? Some really voting dumps were so large that it was impossible to win no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines which were far more important than the voter.

Well, that is to suggest that the votes of people who vote early should not count. What he is talking about is that in two states, Texas and Georgia, the early vote totals for the Democratic candidates, James Talarico and Jon Ossoff respectively, were so massive that they had already won before a single vote was cast on Election Day. Does that make their wins legitimate? No, it just makes them comprehensive and inarguable. Too big to rig, right? Apparently, now Donald is saying we won so big that how could the results possibly be correct? Also, the polls were not wrong. The polls were definitely trending this way. Did Democrats outperform? Yes, they did, but that is because of Donald. That is because of the policies of him, Stephen Miller, and others like them.

So on Tuesday, we won because the American people, as it turns out, are actually paying attention.