The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T.R.'s avatar
T.R.
20h

I truly don’t understand how his approval 🐀ing could still be so high 🤮 which makes me wonder where are those numbers really coming from? 🤥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
jfab's avatar
jfab
20h

His numbers are "so high" because he will never lose the support of the white cristian nationalist that are trying to destroy our 1st amendment rights; he is their man for the job!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mary L Trump
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture