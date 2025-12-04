A “perfect” MRI and sinking polls

The Trump regime has long been a sinking ship. With Donald at the helm, that isn’t surprising. The ship finally seems to be foundering at an accelerated rate, however.

In public appearances, Donald looks more feeble and tired (sleepy, if you will) while sounding more unhinged and incoherent. Recently, The Atlantic published a piece about the degree to which Donald has become isolated and out of touch. According to the article,

Donald has dramatically scaled back speeches, public events, and domestic travel compared with the first year of his initial term. And that lack of regular voter contact has contributed to a growing fear among Republicans and White House allies that Donald is too isolated and has become out of touch with what the public wants from its president.

I find that analysis odd. Just because Donald used to hold more rallies doesn’t mean he wasn’t isolated, and it certainly didn’t mean he was “in touch with” what the American people think or want. But it’s an important question:

Why are Donald’s people limiting his public appearances? That sounds suspiciously familiar to what happened towards the end of President Biden’s term, which had the media incessantly questioning his physical stamina and mental acuity. In fact, those questions are still being asked about Biden.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Donald bragged to reporters yet again about how great his recent MRI was and how perfect his performance on another round of his basic cognitive assessment was. He wouldn’t (or couldn’t), however, provide any details about why an MRI was ordered in the first place, or even which part of his body was scanned.

Fresh off Marjorie Taylor Green’s announcement that she plans to leave Congress, Axios reported that Troy Nehls, a Texas congressman and Donald loyalist, just announced that he will retire next year. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, is also planning to retire. Bacon cited the Trump regime’s Russia-friendly Ukraine peace plan as his reason for leaving.

Share

On MS Now, journalist Hayes Brown analyzed what these resignations might mean for the future of Donald’s presidency.

One of the biggest problems that the GOP has had since reclaiming the majority is how narrow that majority is. So, if you have a lot of lawmakers who feel frustrated, like Marjorie Taylor Green is, about how little can be done.

In Punch Bowl News, Jake Sherman spoke with a Republican in the House who said:

This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. . . More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel, and they will lose the majority before this term is out.

Shortly after Sherman sent out that tweet, he heard from several other Republican lawmakers who are questioning why they’re even in the House anymore since “all we’re going to be doing is voting on censors against each other or being potted plants.”

All Republicans in the House do is rubber stamp whatever Donald wants; attack whomever Donald wants them to attack. They remain sidelined as Donald and others in the Trump regime dismantle our agencies, our institutions, and our democracy. You can lay that at the feet of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who has ceded the power of the House of Representatives to the executive branch in general and Donald in particular.

The Republicans control of all three branches of government; the House of Representatives is a democratic institution, so even with a narrow majority, the Republicans are in charge. That’s real power. Still House Republicans are getting ready to flee in droves.

To make matters worse for Donald’s prospects over the course of the remainder of his term, he’s struggled to secure permanent staff members in his own administration. Politico reports that throughout Donald’s second term, filling key government positions has been a chaotic process. He’s already withdrawn 57 nominations due either to poor vetting, internal rivalries, or objections from GOP senators. This is what happens when you continue to nominate unqualified hacks who are beyond the pale even for Congressional Republicans.

And then, of course, Donald’s poll numbers are continuing to tank. Gallup reports that Donald’s

job approval rating has fallen five percentage points to 36%, the lowest of his second term, while disapproval has risen to 60%. The latest decline follows three months of stability, with 40% to 41% of Americans expressing approval of his handling of the presidency.

My perpetual question remains: How could his approval number still be so high?