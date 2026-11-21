SHENZHEN, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: China's President Xi Jinping (C), US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China Summit at the Kylin Villa on November 19, 2026 in Shenzhen, China. | 2026 Getty Images

Happy Holiday Season! Mark your calendars—our biggest appreciation event of the year drops soon. And we will have some of our favorite merch that we will be retiring forever to make room for 2027, we will be sending out member discounts on merch this weekend.

Watch this space as there is something extra special and let’s say, therapeutic coming for the holidays! Keep your eyes on the feed.

Thankyou,

Mary

As January 3rd approaches, Democrats are preparing to take control of both houses of Congress following their massive, incredible, and sweeping victories on November 3rd. With at least 255 seats in the House, looking more like 260, and 55 seats in the Senate plus one Fetterman, Democrats have been handed more than congressional majorities.

They have been handed a mandate for accountability by the millions of Americans who organized, voted, and demanded change. The Democratic base isn’t looking for business as usual, political compromises that protect the powerful, or investigations that lead nowhere and simply serve as a particular congressperson’s chance to get five minutes of fame. Americans want answers. They want consequences for the crimes that have been committed against them and this country, and they want action.