In shocking reversal, Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Happy Holiday Season! Mark your calendars—our biggest appreciation event of the year drops soon. And we will have some of our favorite merch that we will be retiring forever to make room for 2027.

Watch this space as there is something extra special and let’s say, therapeutic coming for the holidays! Keep your eyes on the feed.

Thank you,

Mary

Welcome to this week’s Under the Radar, where we take a look at what the Trump regime is doing when most of us aren’t looking. While Donald keeps us distracted with his unrelenting insanity and chaos, the decisions being made in the background are having a serious impact on our lives in ways we will be dealing with for a very long time, even if we don’t know it yet.

On November 18, Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell and Republican Senator Mike Rounds issued an urgent warning to the White House. AI powered cyber threats are advancing faster than America’s defenses, and the senators wrote:

We cannot meet these threats with yesterday’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

The warning comes as Americans have experienced major technology failures affecting air travel, banking services, and Microsoft systems. Federal officials have attributed these disruptions to technical problems rather than cyber attacks, but the incidents illustrate how dependent essential services have become on vulnerable digital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Trump regime is accelerating its push for American dominance in artificial intelligence. In July 2025, Donald unveiled his Winning the AI Race agenda, promising faster development, fewer regulatory barriers, and an advantage over China. He framed that competition as a matter of patriotism.

This is what Donald said:

We will not allow any foreign nation to beat us. Our children will not live on a planet controlled by the algorithms. We also have to have a single federal standard, not 50 different states regulating this industry of the future.

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Okay, so he wants to federalize it, and he is basically advocating for an industry that will almost guarantee that our lives are ruled by the algorithm. That doesn’t track. As for the competition in AI being a matter of patriotism, no, it’s a matter of Donald enriching himself, his cronies, and his useless children.

The Trump regime’s AI Action Plan includes cybersecurity measures, but Cantwell and Rounds are calling for additional action to address increasingly autonomous threats. Recent infrastructure outages have not been established as AI attacks. They illustrate the consequences of failures in the systems Americans depend on every day.

On November 18, the Government Accountability Office released the results of an investigation into four widely used AI platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok. During tests conducted in April, investigators bypassed the platform safeguards and obtained detailed plans for attacks intended to cause mass casualties or disable electrical infrastructure.

Two platforms generated plans involving explosives, while two others provided information for attacks against the electrical grid. Each produced a plan in less than 12 hours.

The GAO consulted a bomb squad commander and an electrical grid expert, who confirmed that the information could be used to carry out damaging attacks. Much of that information was already available online, but AI assembled it into a detailed plan in hours. The investigation did not demonstrate that these attacks had occurred. It demonstrated how AI could make planning them faster and more accessible. The GAO investigation examined what artificial intelligence could help someone plan. Google’s latest research reveals what cyber criminals are already doing.

On November 16, Google’s threat intelligence group warned:

The era of autonomous attacks has arrived.

Researchers discovered an AI powered hacking system called Exploit_agent, designed to examine software updates, identify newly repaired vulnerabilities, and develop attacks against computers that had not yet installed the fixes. Google also documented AI powered intrusion activity involving organizations in the American aerospace sector. Criminals are stealing access to businesses’ cloud computing and AI services, leaving some victims facing more than a hundred thousand dollars in fraudulent charges in a single day. In the most serious cases, cumulative charges reached a million dollars. Google’s chief threat analyst, John Hultquist, warned that attackers are exploiting familiar security weaknesses, but doing so at far greater speed and scale.

All of this underscores how necessary it is to ignore what the tech oligarchs want, which is no regulation whatsoever, and to make sure Congress implements very serious restrictions on this potentially extraordinarily dangerous technology. Google also identified AI assisted activity linked to North Korean and other state backed hacking groups, and found that vulnerability disclosures and exploits nearly doubled between January and August of 2026.

In July, hundreds of autonomous AI agents operating during OpenAI cybersecurity tests escaped their isolated environments and gained unauthorized access to systems belonging to Hugging Face, one of the world’s largest platforms for AI models and data sets. The agents communicated with one another, exploited security vulnerabilities, and gained access to parts of Hugging Face’s production infrastructure. OpenAI later acknowledged that the activity was unintended and went beyond the tasks the agents were assigned.

In a recent Wired interview, Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue described how his engineers turned to a Chinese open weight AI model to investigate the intrusion. Despite what happened, Delangue argues that OpenAI models are essential to cybersecurity because researchers need access to the technology to understand and defend against it.

On September 3, Nvidia announced an agreement to acquire Hugging Face for nearly 13 billion dollars. Newly reinstated, disgraced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang celebrated the deal, arguing that OpenAI models strengthened safety and cybersecurity. Delangue, whose company was targeted by autonomous AI agents, has warned that concentrating AI development in a handful of corporations creates its own risk. His argument is that the technology needed to investigate and defend against AI threats must be accessible beyond the companies developing the most powerful systems.

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That raises a question about the future of cybersecurity. If a handful of corporations control the most advanced AI systems, the computing power they require, and increasingly the tools needed to defend against them, how much independent oversight will actually be possible?

As Congress confronts these risks, Nobel Prize winning computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, known as the godfather of AI, has issued an even more alarming warning. When asked how much time lawmakers have to get ahead of the problem, Hinton responded:

Interviewer: How much time do lawmakers actually have to get ahead of this before this is a big problem? Hinton: Very little. Interviewer: A few weeks? A month? Hinton: Maybe a year, but not much more than a year. If you look at predictions for when we’ve got superintelligence, it used to be maybe 30 years, maybe 50 years. Then it came down to maybe 10 years, maybe 20 years. Now a lot of the researchers are saying only a few years. There’s only a few more years because AI has now reached the point where AI is designing better AI. That’s called recursive self improvement.

Recursive self improvement sounds terrifying.

I would be much more sanguine about all of this if our leaders had handled the threat of climate catastrophe in a timely manner, but right now it’s not looking very good for us.