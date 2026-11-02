The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Salzillo's avatar
Michael Salzillo
1h

Well done in identifying potential major election issues.

I hope the Democratic Party voter protection war room has recruited you to help in the next several days, weeks, and months. No one knows Donald Trump quite like you, even within the family. They would be making a mistake not to loop you in.

Reply
Share
Roxy Morgan's avatar
Roxy Morgan
1h

I find that most dishonest people always question other people’s motives or at least suspect them of acting just as they would. We are going to have to be prepared for something to happen and We The People, need to stand up all over the country and say NO! This is how I voted. Even if the news stations have to stand by and video everyone what their vote was! Sound’s silly, I know, but it’s high time we take our country back from the crooks in charge.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture