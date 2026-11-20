Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin spoke at the What's Next conference in Denver on November 12th.

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Let’s start with the holidays, because our biggest appreciation event of the year is coming soon, so mark your calendars. We are going to be retiring some of our favorite merchandise forever to make room for new inventory in 2027. Member discounts go out this weekend, so keep your eyes on the feed, because there is something therapeutic coming for the holidays.

Mary Trump Media Merch

Now let’s get to the business of the week, which is considerably less cheerful.

Democrats heading into January have a lot of work ahead of them, and the incoming leadership has been clear about where it stands. Here is what Robert Garcia, California Democratic Congressman had to say about the investigations to come:

Garcia: Certainly we are going to be asking serious questions that we have of Don Junior, of Eric, of Jared Kushner. The allegations and the reporting that many of you have done, whether it’s around the crypto schemes, the wedding, or sitting on boards of companies that are getting contracts from the Pentagon, demand real investigation. Corruption is directly tied to affordability. As people struggle with the cost of gas and groceries, the Trump family is getting billions of dollars, so we have to investigate that and take it on. We are not going to be intimidated by the Department of Justice, by Todd Blanche, or by the White House’s lawyer. We are going to do our job.

That, my friends, is how it’s done. Also, Donnie, Eric, and Jared, don’t destroy any documents, because that would be illegal too.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee when Democrats take control of Congress in January, is demanding that the top administration officials preserve all government records, including communications on Signal and other messaging apps.

In letters sent today to Attorney General Todd Blanche, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and the heads of the FBI, ICE, and the Bureau of Prisons, Raskin also demands that all agencies attempt to recover any improperly deleted communications. He has given them until December 3 to comply. Raskin alleges there is significant evidence that officials have been destroying or concealing government records to evade federal preservation laws, and his letter makes the point plainly:

Raskin: There’s significant evidence that Trump administration officials have engaged in widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumvented federal record preservation laws. This attempt to evade transparency extends to the highest level of federal agencies, including top ranking law enforcement officials.

Democrats are preparing investigations into Donald’s administration for January, and they are expected to cover immigration enforcement, construction projects, alleged family corruption, the Nvidia scandal, corporate donors, financial firms, and law firms that made deals with Donald.

Oh my goodness gracious, they are going to be very busy. And then, of course, there are reports that a Russian oligarch was connected to a lavish celebration surrounding Donnie’s wedding earlier this year. I mean, who among us hasn’t done that?

Raskin laid out the stakes at the What’s Next conference in Denver on November 12, and this is what he told the crowd:

Raskin: My friends, we’re going to reassert all of the powers of Congress that have been surrendered and abdicated by the MAGA Congress to King Trump. We’re going to enforce the foreign and the domestic government monuments clauses. Donald Trump collects $2.2 billion on the side in his first year in office from foreign kings, princes, governments, white collar fraudsters seeking pardons, crypto interests, billionaires, and a trillionaire seeking more government contracts. That’s more than a million dollars an hour flowing through these new crypto channels. We know what he is selling. It is our government. It’s our lands. It’s our country he’s selling off, and we’re going to enforce the Constitution against him when he does it.

Again, that’s how it’s done. Democrats need to keep making the case that the corruption, the grift, and the compromising of our national security for profit are all at our expense, which is to say they have a direct and negative impact on affordability.

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The Trump regime has moved to drop its legal challenge seeking to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s US Senate race, effectively ending an effort to prevent her from taking office. The lawsuit centered on a second candidate named Dan Sullivan appearing on the ballot, but the Alaska Supreme Court had already ruled that the candidacy was legal, and Republican state officials also challenged the administration’s case.

Peltola officially won an outright majority earlier this week, and her win became the Democrats’ ninth Senate pickup in the midterm elections. Again, it’s worth repeating that the Alaska Supreme Court had already decided this issue. So this was just another attempt by the Trump regime to insert itself, which is to say insert the federal government into a state election, and that is unconstitutional. It turns out the candidacy of Dan J. Sullivan had no impact on the race whatsoever. The guy came in fourth.

Congress is facing the possibility of yet another government shutdown before Christmas. Federal funding is set to expire on December 11, and lawmakers are divided over the Iran war and Donald’s demand for $350 billion in additional Pentagon spending, because they’re doing such a good job of allocating the already obscenely huge Pentagon budget. Democrats are split over whether to use funding negotiations to restrict Donald’s war powers, while Republicans remain divided over how to finance the massive defense request, which complicates efforts to reach a bipartisan deal. Despite the reality of who actually controls all three branches of government, here is John Thune with his take on the impending shutdown:

Thune: There’s been talk and reporting, and I’m increasingly concerned that the Democrats may try to initiate another, a third government shutdown this year, and that would be a terrible outcome for the American people and something I hope that they will think better of. We do not need, we’ve already had two long extended government shutdowns. We saw the impact that has on the American people. The American people don’t need another government shutdown, and we need to make sure that people are getting paid. We’re keeping this government open and operating, and we’re going to do everything to ensure that that happens and work with our Democrat colleagues to ensure that there is not a government shutdown.

First of all, Mr. Thune, it’s Democratic. And secondly, you’re still in charge. Thankfully, you won’t be for long, but if there’s a government shutdown, it’s all going to be down to you. If you guys can’t reach a deal, it’s because of your terrible policies, your gobsmacking incompetence, and the fact that you continue to have a bizarre allegiance to the most corrupt, incompetent leader in American history.

Before I go, I want to leave you with one more small item from our dear friend, Congressman Jamie Raskin, who took on the president’s favorite insult: