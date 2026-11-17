Source: CNN

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow, length]

Here is how the conversation on Fox state TV started,

Brit Hume: I believe in coincidences, John, but when they mount up to this number over a short period of time like this, you have to be really suspicious that this isn’t mischief from a foreign adversary of some kind or maybe from a domestic adversary of some kind. Fox Host: First of all, we lost our email, then we lost Workday, then all those flights were grounded. And then today we had a banking issue. All of that taken together. And then United Airlines, of course, all of that taken together. Just again, it seems like there’s too much of a coincidence here for there not to be some outside actor, but you never know. Maybe it is just things failing and they have nothing to do with each other.

In a separate interview this morning Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin calmed everyone with this,

Markwayne Mullin: Look, I can tell you with complete certainty that we are not under attack. There is no cyber threat taking place. The homeland is very secure. Now, we have bad actors every single day, Joe, who are trying to infiltrate our system. That is what the Department of Homeland Security does, right? We take care of the sea, we take care of the land, we take care of cyber, and we take care of air.

Yeah, and they take care of their wallets. I am going to save you the trouble. The domestic adversary, the bad actor, is the Trump regime. As we saw in that quote over the past week, a series of major technology outages has disrupted air travel, banking, and communications across the United States. The other thing we learned from that quote is that the people in charge are woefully unqualified to deal with these issues. The incompetence of people like Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy, and of course Donald Trump, is staggering.

On Friday, the FAA issued a nearly five hour nationwide ground stop that brought air travel to a halt. It was the most significant disruption in air travel since September 11, 2001. Officials claim they have traced the disruption to the installation of a single router at a remote facility in Arkansas, which is to say they have no idea what happened, or they know it is their fault and they are just not going to tell us that. And then yesterday, JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, experienced problems processing transactions because of a software bug. The company says there is no evidence of a cyber attack.

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On Saturday, Microsoft announced it had restored Teams, Outlook, and other services following a crippling outage that disrupted businesses and governments for more than 24 hours. And now this morning, even the National Security Agency is experiencing technical problems.

According to CNN, an internal network used by NSA personnel to exchange classified information has gone offline. Six sources familiar with the situation confirmed the disruption, although there was no indication so far that hackers were responsible. That seems to be a theme. Nobody seems to know who is responsible for any of it.

White House spokesperson Lauren Biss offered this assurance on Newsmax this morning:

Lauren Biss: The US is monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time, there are no credible threats to the homeland.

If only we could trust a word any of these people says. Air travel, banking, communications, national security, one disruption after another. We do not know what is going on, again, either because the people in charge do not know or because they do know and do not want to tell us.

Then there is the news that, according to CNN, new US intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior members of the Trump regime in Washington DC, potentially using a so called dirty bomb or chemical weapon. Seven American officials described the intelligence, with two sources reporting specific targets and locations, prompting US contingency planning.

Sources believe Tehran is exploring its options rather than preparing an imminent attack. Whether Iran has the personnel or the capabilities to carry out such an operation remains uncertain. Remember, if you listen to Donald Trump, he has completely destroyed the country, so how could they possibly launch such a counterattack? Markwayne Mullin addressed the dirty bomb threat with Joe Kernen on CNBC’s Squawk Box just this morning. This is how that exchange went:

Joe Kernen: You hear the word dirty bomb and it’s like, is that where we are at this point in history? Markwayne Mullin: Joe, let me just say that we have a president that doesn’t sleep, so nobody in the cabinet gets to sleep. He works very, very hard and so he pushes us hard. This isn’t a new threat that was talked about or released, I guess, by somebody.

Wow, that’s definitive and comforting. It is very possible that Iran does have some kind of counterattack planned, and we need to be prepared for that. But here’s the thing: it would be a counterattack. Why? Because Donald chose to go to war with Iran. American forces have attacked Iranians on Iranian soil. In the very first days of that illegal, unconstitutional war of choice, US munitions bombed a school, killing over 170 children. That doesn’t mean that the people of DC or anywhere else in America deserve to have a dirty bomb dropped on them, but Iran certainly thinks it would be well within its rights to protect itself by attacking us.

I sincerely hope that doesn’t happen. I sincerely hope that this war comes to a conclusion that ends all hostilities, and I sincerely hope that we are prepared for all contingencies. The problem is every single person in charge is completely ill equipped to protect us and completely incapable of doing any of the things that need to be done in this potentially treacherous moment.

Meanwhile, Donald arrived in Manila, Philippines this morning, kicking off a three day diplomatic trip that will take him to China for meetings with President Xi Jinping and the holder of his leash, Vladimir Putin. Apparently he may even squeeze in a visit with his lover. No, that might be overstating it. The guy with whom he has exchanged love letters, North Korea’s totalitarian dictator and murderer, Kim Jong Un. That sounds like a good time. It is Donald’s first overseas trip since Republicans suffered a historic, generational, extinction level defeat in the midterm elections. I keep saying that because I like hearing it.

All of this comes in the middle of the turmoil back here, including the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, following revelations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy and many other women, apparently. This caused major disruptions to the stock market, and then there was the FAA shutdown and the series of nationwide tech outages we discussed earlier. Donald was asked whether he thought any of this was a problem, and this is what he had to say:

Reporter: Are you concerned about all these outages, Microsoft, FAA, UnitedHealth Bank? Donald: It’s life when you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.

Really? When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, oh, there he goes, trying to prop himself up again. That’s what happens. That’s life. No, it’s not. Stuff like this only happens when the most incompetent, unqualified, corrupt person on the planet pretends he knows everything and fails to do his job.

Now, I would like to talk about a subject that isn’t getting nearly enough attention.

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A new ProPublica investigation reveals that major corporations are collecting billions of dollars in refunds from Donald’s illegally imposed tariffs. Here is the problem, though. They are not, however, passing these refunds on to their consumers, who are the ones who paid higher prices.

After the Supreme Court struck down Donald’s sweeping tariffs, the government began refunding roughly $170 billion collected on more than 43 million imported shipments. Only the companies that pay those tariffs directly qualify for refunds, not the consumers who absorb much of the cost. So you would think, all things being fair, the companies would pass those refunds on, either in the form of discounts, savings, or some other way.

ProPublica, however, found at least nine companies using some of those refunds for corporate bonuses. In other words, they are giving bonuses to people who had absolutely nothing to do with getting those refunds. Dozens more have offered little explanation of how they will spend their refunds. Research shows that American consumers absorb between 26 and 43 percent of tariff costs. One estimate put the burden at $1,000 per household last year.

Meanwhile, very wealthy companies such as Walmart, Target, Nike, and Lululemon face lawsuits seeking compensation for consumers. Even Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, perpetually smiley guy, acknowledged the problem by saying:

Scott Bessent: I got a feeling the American people won’t see it.

Well then, maybe the treasury secretary should do something about that.