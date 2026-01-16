The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Donald Lipkis
17h

I am a gastroenterologist who is appalled by RFK Jr.'s vaccine recommendations. I have seen the devastation from both Hepatitis A and B. When Hepatitis B is acquired at childbirth, children usually become chronic carriers, many of whom develop cirrhosis and subsequently, liver cancer. I won't even comment of influenza which as we know can be deadly and Covid, which killed well over 1 million people in the US. Perhaps we will be saved by Kennedy's inversion of the food paramid where it is now recommended that we eat more beef. Dangerous nonsense, all of it.

L.D.Michaels
18h

Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Presented the Medal for her Nobel Peace Prize to President Donald Trump at a Private White House Meeting Today

Trump Will Place the Medal in What Will Be his New Gilded Trophy Room , That Will Occupy Half the New Ballroom That His Big Corporate Admirers and Beneficiaries Are Building for Him.

Trump gloated when she handed over her medal after Trump’s series of cajoleries, insinuations, put-downs, threats and bad-mouthing that so ingratiated himself with her that she felt it was the least - the very least - she could or would do.

Trump, with his usual flair for boasting, self-aggrandizement, pomposity and self-congratulation, graciously accepted her surrender of it and assured her that whatever may happen with the U.S.’s seizure of Venezuela’s oil reserves, she could always count on a full tank of gas in her car.

Trump will be placing the medal among the hoards of medals, awards, honorariums, tributes, and other tangible displays of admiration which he had solicited over the years. These go back to an honorary imitation gold school crossing-guard badge that was bestowed upon him by his junior high school principal as a demonstration of the school’s appreciation for his brief service as a school crossing guard, that was terminated prematurely when it was discovered that he was shaking down the children for loose change to allow them to cross at his intersection.

On display in the Oval Office is just a small sample of the awards, trophies and other manifestations of the love and admiration that he managed to extract from people and institutions.

