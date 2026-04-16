The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Kathryn Kirsten's avatar
Kathryn Kirsten
11h

This endless charade of absolute idiocy will come to an end. However, it’s anyone’s guess as to the amount of damage he will do in the meantime to aggrandize himself and avoid attention to the EPSTEIN files. 😖

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
11h

Great piece, Mary❤️

It’s almost poetic in the worst way—an event like a UFC fight, built around “regulated violence,” ends up attracting tiny “men” (and I use that word loosely) to high-five each other and act like tough guys, when in reality they are all cowards. Pathetic.

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