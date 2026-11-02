The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Velovixen's avatar
Velovixen
16m

I voted early, in person.

Becca sounds awesome—like Mary.

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Joseph Gillotti's avatar
Joseph Gillotti
25m

I am very proud that Becca is my representative. I have already voted by absentee ballot from overseas - of course, I voted for Becca.

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