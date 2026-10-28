The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
18h

WE ARE NOT INTIMIDATED!!

Get off your phone and GET OUT AND VOTE!!

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER and WE CAN DO THIS TOGETHER!

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Karen Neuweiler's avatar
Karen Neuweiler
15h

My understanding is that Republicans tend to vote in greater numbers on Election Day. I’m afraid we’ll get too far in front of our wheels if we get too excited.

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