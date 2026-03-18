The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Jerome Caron's avatar
Doug Jerome Caron
7h

Fuck that ignorant bastard. He’s dumber than a box of shit

Reply
Share
Maureen O'Malley's avatar
Maureen O'Malley
7h

What's more terrified than terrified? It started when Musk subverted the process to get him in, and it gets worse every day.

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture