They want to take it all away.

Don’t forget to join me for a live at 7:00 p.m. ET:

A healthy cannot exist with a healthy media. We know this. The failures of our corporate media are, at this point, legion.

Right now, in relation to two very different health care proposals, I want to focus on the frequency with which the corporate media buries Democrat’s positive policy initiatives while ignoring for the Republican’s destructive ones.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tipped his hand this week when he revealed that he was going to take a blow torch to the so-called “administrative state” which includes a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would strip health care away from almost 50 million Americans and bring us back to the bad old days when it was almost impossible to get covered if you had a pre-existing condition.

(By the way, COVID counts as a pre-existing condition.)

Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has put forward a detailed proposal that would expand Medicare to cover home health care for senior citizens. This is one of the most innovative and substantive policy proposals in years and it would help millions of American families.

Corporate media apparently doesn’t think either of these diametrically opposite policy initiatives, each of which which have a massive impact on individual Americans and our society as a whole, is worth reporting on extensively.

When a Republican voter asked Johnson if “massive reform” for health care meant “no Obamacare,” Johnson responded: “No Obamacare.”

Realizing his mistake, Johnson and and the Trump campaign moved to reassure us that Johnson didn’t really mean what he said. When the Harris campaign highlighted Johnson’s comments about repealing the Affordable Care Act, Donald accused Harris of lying.

“I never mentioned doing that, never even thought about such a thing,” Donald wrote on social media.

We know that Donald has repeatedly called for repealing the ACA. While he was still in office, the Republican-controlled Congress tried to repeal the ACA dozens of times. Donald repeatedly assailed late Sen. John McCain for interfering with GOP efforts to end the popular and important program.

Donald recently told a rally crowd that the ACA “sucks.”

Fortunately, there is a candidate who actually cares about American’s and their ability to access quality healthcare. All we have to do is elect her next Tuesday.