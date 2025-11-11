Americans get it--and we will keep showing up.caption...[Photo credit: Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline]

When I first started this Substack, four years ago to the day, I was feeling hopeful about the state of the country. We had come together to elect Joe Biden; a COVID vaccine had been made available; we seemed to have a handle on stopping the spread of the disease; Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate and there was hope that major legislation could be passed.

There were, of course, serious signs that all was not well. Donald’s big lie that the 2020 election had been stolen from him gained traction within the Republican Party and began to spread. Much more worrisome was the fact that not only had Donald gotten away with his attempted auto-coup on January 6, 2021, the entire Republican Party has since become complicit in his attempts to re-write history.

Despite all of the horrors of the first Trump administration; despite Biden’s getting us through COVID and doing everything in his power to fix the economy Donald almost destroyed; despite Republicans’ clearly articulating their intentions in their fascist playbook, Project 2025, to gut federal agencies, vilify immigrants, and weaken our rights: four years later, the Republican Party—a party of fascist authoritarians who do not represent the interests of the vast majority of the American people—are in control of every single branch of government.

In the ten months since Donald re-entered the Oval Office, he and his minions have taken a wrecking ball to our institutions, our rights, and our standing in the world. Due to his utter ineptitude, the American economy is on the brink of disaster, and the global economy is at risk. Individuals, regardless of their status, are being illegally detained and in some cases disappeared. The Trump regime is engaged in lawless attacks on alleged “narco-terrorists” having thus far murdered at least 66 people.

The corrupt, illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court has made Donald nearly invincible. Adding to his sense of impunity: the continued complicity of media corporations, white-shoe law firms, and academic institutions have not only capitulated to the Trump regime’s outrageous demands, but they have also further enriched him.

Share

At a time when we need the Democratic Party to stand strong, far too many of our elected officials have failed to grasp the stakes of this fight or have opted to play it safe.

Despite all of that, though, we have a lot of evidence that Americans understand. Last week’s election proves that the momentum is with us. While eight Democrats gave in yesterday and sided with Republicans to re-open the government, there is much to be grateful for. Unlike in March, when Democratic leadership gave in immediately to avoid a shutdown, this time the caucus stuck together for forty days. And even the eight traitors did us a favor because their weakness underscored our need for strong Democratic lawmakers who will fight for the Democratic base, not cower in fear of the Republican base. The majority of Americans get it and are showing up to protest, to help their fellow Americans, and to vote.

All of this should give us hope even in these trying times. That is why I, too, have continued to fight in whatever way I can.

In the last four years, I have tried to find as many ways as I can to make a difference. I started Democracy Defense Fund, a PAC that raises money to support pro-democracy candidates across the board as well as organizations that are engaged in the fight to save our democracy. Last year I started Mary Trump Media and we’ve attempted to build an independent media platform that is beholden to nobody but our viewers. I’ve written two more books in an effort to reach a broader audience. And I’ve talked a lot.

I want to sincerely thank you for your continued support. The Good in Us has enabled me to do all of that, and more. And you have been an integral part in this journey. We have a lot of work to do in the next year and having you fighting with me helps me remember how much good there is the world.

Thank you.

Mary