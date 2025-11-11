The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami2cents's avatar
Tami2cents
19h

Many thanks to you Mary, for bringing such first hand knowledge to our awareness. Your invaluable contributions help to understand and fight the good fight. You are very much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
willsx2's avatar
willsx2
20h

Thank you Mary!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture