Donald and Fred Trump Senior

A Special Holiday Message from Mary

Hello to all of my Substack people. It is Mary, and I have some exciting news. For those of you thinking about becoming a Substack subscriber to The Good in Us, a founding member, or an annual member, we’re doing something just for the holidays.

Annual memberships to the Good in Us are 20% off all month long. SubStack memberships also, by the way, make great holiday gifts because you don’t have to send them through the mail. They are available immediately.

The sale’s running for a limited time, so celebrate Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday with us and support independent media.

I wanted to make this holiday season a little extra special for all of you, so please be sure to go to MTMHoliday20% to receive your annual subscription discount.

Plus, I want to offer you some discounts on MTM Merch.

Visit our store HERE and enter the codes below at checkout:

40% Off Fire Sale

BFMTM20 for an additional 20% of anything in the MTM Store.

Happy Holidays,

Mary

Back in the 1980s, my grandfather, Fred, who was a legitimately successful real estate guy, and his second son, Donald, who was not at all a legitimately successful real estate guy, appeared together in a printout in which they were essentially extolling the virtues of hot water heating.