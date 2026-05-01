The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
3h

Have you ever seen such a string of lies? Anyone who believes him DESERVES what it will bring them. We already know there are a lot of stupid people out there.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
3h

Very grim summary of DJT on our TV this evening. They say he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Seems like he’ll bring everyone down with him.

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