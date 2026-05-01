This is not a misunderstanding. It is not a delay. It is not a complicated constitutional gray area that requires careful deliberation.

It is a choice.

At a moment when the stakes could not be higher, when the United States is entangled in an escalating conflict with global consequences, the Republican Party has decided that its role is not to govern, not to check executive power, and not to uphold the law. Its role, instead, is to stand down.

There was a moment, not that long ago, when several Republican lawmakers suggested that the 60 day deadline under the War Powers Resolution might actually matter. They hinted that Congress would have to assert its authority and implied that there were limits to what even a president could do unilaterally. That moment has come and gone, and with it any pretense that they intended to act.

Today, May 1, the deadline has expired. Under the law, Congress is required to authorize military action within 60 days or force an end to hostilities. Instead, Republicans left Washington without taking a vote. They chose not to challenge Donald. They chose, once again, to defer.

The Trump regime has offered a convenient justification. Because there is currently a ceasefire, they argue, the clock does not apply. Because bombs are not actively being dropped, the war has somehow paused in a way that renders the law irrelevant. That argument does not hold up under scrutiny. It is not how the War Powers Resolution functions, and it is not how military conflict operates in reality.

American naval forces remain deployed. A blockade remains in place. Iran continues to control a critical global oil route. The conflict is ongoing in every meaningful sense. Yet Republicans have decided that none of that requires their involvement.

And it does not stop at silence. It extends into something even more corrosive, which is the active construction of a false narrative designed to convince the American people that everything is under control.

You are being told that the economy is strong. You are being told that gas prices are falling. You are being told that Donald’s leadership is delivering stability and prosperity. None of that is true, and the easiest way to see it is to look at something every American understands and feels every single day.

Exactly one year ago, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was $3.15. Today, that price is $4.30 . That is not a marginal increase. That is a more than one dollar jump in a single year, and it is being felt everywhere.

That increase did not happen in a vacuum. It is directly tied to the instability created by this war. Before the conflict began, a barrel of Brent crude oil was roughly 65 dollars. As of early May 2026, it has surged to more than 113 dollars. That kind of increase reverberates across the entire global economy.

As gas prices go up, everything goes up. Food becomes more expensive because it has to be transported. Supplies cost more. Families who are already stretched thin are forced to absorb costs they cannot afford.

And yet, Republicans continue to tell you the opposite.

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Here is what Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina had to say:

Great news, by the way. The fact of the matter is that all of the cylinders are kicking. It is good news. You can even feel in our environment how good things are getting. Gas prices continue to come down, which means that your groceries will come down a little bit as well. We’ve got a lot of good signs in the economy. We just need to continue to execute and have confidence in the choices the American people have made.

Republicans are not just deferring to Donald. They are actively rewriting reality in real time, asking Americans to ignore what they are paying at the pump, what they are seeing at the grocery store, and what they are experiencing in their daily lives.

Here is Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia:

Remember, President Trump promised he’d make us safer and more prosperous. He’s made us safer. He’s made us more prosperous. Now yes, we’ve seen some gas prices fluctuation. Gas prices will go back down. Remember, high gas prices are the work of the Democrats.

The economy is not strong. Gas prices are not going down. The cost of living is not easing. It is not the work of the democrats. What is happening is the direct result of Donalds war of choice and the disruption of global oil supply that followed.

And this is where the false narrative becomes not just dishonest, but dangerous.

Because the consequences are no longer confined to the United States. Most of the world’s leading economists are warning that the global economy may have as little as four to eight weeks to avoid slipping into a recession. The determining factor is whether a critical oil route, currently disrupted by this conflict, reopens in time.

If it does not, the fallout could be swift and severe.

Markets are already reacting. Oil futures are climbing as investors brace for prolonged instability. In parts of Europe and Asia, there are growing concerns about shortages, with early signs of panic buying beginning to emerge. Some countries are already facing the possibility of limited fuel reserves if conditions do not improve.

Even in the United States, which is relatively more insulated due to energy independence, the warning signs are unmistakable. Economic growth is slowing. Job creation is weakening. Unemployment is beginning to rise. At the same time, the gap between higher and lower income households continues to widen, leaving millions of people increasingly vulnerable to rising costs.

Even in the best case scenario, economists warn that the damage may already be done.

This is the reality that Republicans are choosing to ignore.

They are not simply avoiding a vote. They are enabling a narrative that disconnects cause from effect at a moment when clarity is essential. They are telling you that the war is effectively over when it is not. They are telling you that the law does not apply when it does. They are telling you that the economy is strong when it is under strain.

This is not normal governance. It is not a difference of opinion. It is a systemic failure to meet the most basic responsibilities of elected office.

At some point, the gap between what people are being told and what they are experiencing becomes impossible to sustain. Gas prices do not lie. Grocery bills do not lie. Economic instability does not lie.

What lies is the narrative being constructed to shield Donald from accountability.

The Republican Party understands the law. It understands the risks. It understands the consequences. What it has chosen, repeatedly, is not to act.

That choice has consequences of its own.

The costs of this war are already being felt, and they will continue to grow. The economic risks are real, and they are accelerating. The constitutional violations are clear, and they are ongoing.

This is a moment that demands honesty, accountability, and courage. What we are getting instead is silence, distortion, and surrender.

The question is no longer whether they know better. It is why they have decided that it no longer matters.