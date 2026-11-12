Photo Credit: Joe Walsh

10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Welcome to The Art of the Scam, where we follow the gobsmacking grift surrounding Donald, his children, and the people closest to him. We are following the money behind Donald’s obsession with remaking Washington, DC in his golden image.

Former President Barack Obama recently suggested Donald might be better suited to HGTV, although I do not think that would be fair to HGTV. Following last Tuesday’s midterms, Donald has a more pressing concern. In January, Congress could begin investigating his construction projects and restricting their funding.

According to the Washington Post, the Trump regime planned at least $927 million in construction on the White House grounds, most of it taxpayer funded. The ballroom alone was initially estimated at $200 million. By March 2026, the broader East Wing project had reached $600 million, including approximately $307 million in taxpayer funded facilities.