Thanksgiving 2025, NYC

I could have written struggle, or anger, or cruelty or any other number of words to describe the times in which we live, but “uncertainty” seems the most apt description right now. On the one hand, the dark forces currently running our government commit atrocities daily; on the other, the tide feels like it’s turning (and I say this as someone who has been deeply worried it never would). On the one hand, the Republicans are determined to pre-rig the 2026 midterms; on the other, Democrats at the state level are fighting back.

And most importantly, despite the fact that the people in power embrace an increasingly fascistic vision for the future of America, most of us aren’t buying it. We are fighting back, in ways big and small, with everything we’ve got and I continue to believe we—which is to say democracy—will prevail.

All of you are an essential part of the fight. I am grateful to every single one of you—to those who read what I write, to those who watch the videos on my YouTube channel, and to those who continue to believe in a better future for all of us. I am grateful for your brilliant comments, for your willingness to continue to engage, and, above all, for your goodness.

Thank you for helping to create this extraordinary community.

I wish you all the best. Happy Thanksgiving!

Mary