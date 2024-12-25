Photo credit: Kathy Willens, Associated Press

When I was in my late teens and early twenties, I used to do all of my Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve. I’d head into the city from Queens first thing in the morning, taking the subway to Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street, and then spend the day walking up Fifth Avenue, through Central Park to the Upper West Side and then back, looking at all of the window displays and decorations. Along the way, I got the shopping done, too, but I don’t for the life of me remember how.

My favorite part was when it started to get dark and all of the Christmas lights came on. It was even better, of course, when it snowed—which, back then, it seemed to do more often than not over the holidays. (I seem to be very nostalgic for snow these day.)

It’s been 19 years since Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah overlapped, so all the best of the season to those who celebrate. Also, Happy Kwanzaa and Boxing Day and Festivus.

To those who for whatever reason don’t celebrate or those who are choosing not to or those of you who might need a break from the festivities, please join me for a Substack chat which I’m hosting this evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.

As soon as the Chat goes live, you’ll be automatically notified but I wanted to give you a heads up. Among the things we can talk about: the highs and lows (I know, I know) of 2024, what you’re looking forward to in 2025, as well as any shows, books, movies, or experiences you can recommend than might help raise people’s spirits.

Hope to see you there!

