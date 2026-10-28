The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Nat M.'s avatar
Nat M.
12h

Thank you for this essential interview! As a resident of Kevin Kiley’s district, I see firsthand just how disconnected he is from the actual needs of our community.

​Representative Kiley has consistently failed to deliver meaningful, productive outcomes for his constituents. Rather than facing his community in open, accessible in-person town halls, his public engagement has been reduced to highly scripted virtual sessions designed to deflect accountability and evade difficult questions. You captured it accurately: he remains wedded to an extreme agenda that actively harms our veterans, working families, and low-income seniors. His record shows where his priorities truly lie, and it isn't with the everyday people of this district.

​Dr. Richard Pan represents exactly the caliber of leadership we urgently need. With his distinguished background as a pediatrician, educator, and seasoned former state legislator, Dr. Pan brings deep expertise in public health, sound policymaking, and evidence-based governance. He has spent his career actually listening to families and solving complex problems, rather than playing divisive political theater. There is no question in my mind that Dr. Pan’s integrity, compassion, and proven track record make him the best candidate to fight for us and represent our district in Congress.

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Maria Shere's avatar
Maria Shere
10h

Spot on! And part of what was brought out here, among many issues, is an awareness of the idea that just because someone is distancing from the Republican party (or really any party) and going independant does not mean they have changed their ideological tune or are effectively behaving or voting differently. Always follow what someone actually does rather than what they say they do.

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