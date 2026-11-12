The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Papasan's avatar
Papasan
3h

FIGHTERS FOR DEMOCRACY OUT FRONT / NEW BLOOD / NEW IDEAS!

ACCOUNTABILITY! ACCOUNTABILITY! ACCOUNTABILITY!

IF WE WANT THE HARD FOUGHT WIN FOR DEMOCRACY, WE GOT’A HAVE BLUE-PEOPLE WITH BACK-BONE, YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO, LET’S TAKE THE FIGHT TO THEM! KEEP YOUR FOOT ON THE FCKING GAS AMERICANS!

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Norm's avatar
Norm
3h

Remember last year when Pea-Brain Pete texted sensitive military information on a Signal group chat that included a journalist? Any other administration would have fired his stupid ass then. Well, actually, any other administration would not have appointed his stupid ass to such an important position in the first place.

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