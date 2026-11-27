My Father Freddy Trump

A Holiday Message from Mary:

Hello to all of my Substack people. It is Mary, and I have some exciting news.

For those of you thinking about becoming a Substack subscriber to The Good in Us, a founding member, or an annual member, we're doing something just for the holidays.

Annual memberships to the Good in Us are 20% off all month long. Substack memberships also, by the way, they make great holiday gifts because you don't have to send them through the mail. They are available immediately.

The sale's running for a limited time, so celebrate Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday with us and support independent media.

I wanted to make this holiday season a little extra special for all of you, so please be sure to go to MTMHoliday20% to receive your discount.

Happy Holidays,

Mary

As it turns out, my grandfather and Donald did not have all that much in common. Yeah, they are both terrible people, and they like to humiliate people who are weaker than they are. They are obsessed with enriching themselves, and they do not have any empathy. Well, okay, maybe they have a lot in common, but there is something they did not share. My grandfather was actually a good businessman. Now, granted, he had a lot of help. He received millions of dollars in federal housing authority funding and other programs available to New York State to help him build his vast fortune, which by the time he died in 1999 he was worth about a billion dollars. Donald, of course, was a completely incompetent businessperson who was able to be successful simply because his father propped him up and created a myth about him, which, sadly for us, many other people bought into.

While my grandfather was, in fact, a good builder and a good real estate man, he was also pretty destructive. That was one thing they had in common. Now, obviously Donald cannot create anything and is only able to destroy things, but my grandfather and Donald both became destructive when they felt like they were losing control. Unlike Donald, my grandfather was in control most of the time. Donald never has been, which is why we see Washington DC, for example, being turned into a virtual war zone.

The first thing over which my grandfather realized he did not have any control was my dad. My dad, Freddy, was the oldest son and namesake. Because this was the 1940s, he was supposed to take control of the Trump empire when it was time for my grandfather to pass the torch. There was a slight problem, however. Freddy was never the person my grandfather wanted him to be, and this made my grandfather angry.

It made him angry because, on the one hand, he did not understand it, and on the other hand, he could not do anything about it. My dad was just characterologically different from the rest of the Trumps. He was kind, sensitive, and funny. He was deeply loved by his friends, and he had other interests. He had every intention, don’t get me wrong, of becoming the next in line. He had every intention of being my grandfather’s right hand man at Trump Management in Brooklyn, but he also loved to fish. He was an expert boatsman. When he was in college, he earned both his personal and his professional pilot’s licenses.

Share

My grandfather understood none of that. He did not understand why my dad needed hobbies, why he was not obsessed with making money, or why he wanted to do anything other than work at Trump Management in the summer. He did not understand why my dad joined ROTC in college or why he belonged to a fraternity. He did not understand why any of that meant anything to my father. Tragically for my dad, it did not matter that he was actually incredibly good at these things Fred Trump had nothing but contempt for. By the time he was a senior, he was president of his fraternity. He graduated having completed ROTC and became a second lieutenant in the National Guard in New York State. He again came out with both his personal and his professional pilot’s licenses. Plus, as I mentioned, he had friends, and he loved to spend time with them out east on Long Island, going to Piconic Bay and Montauk and spending the day driving his boat 10 miles out to sea and deep sea fishing.

But as I said, my dad was also very serious about taking over the family business, or at least joining it with the understanding that he would take it over someday. Right out of college, he joined Trump Management. He had earned a business degree from Lehigh University, and he went to work for his dad. From the beginning, it was a disaster. Maybe it is because my grandfather was not ready to hand over the reins. Maybe it is because my grandfather was not good at delegating and could not figure out a way to give my father responsibility that did not challenge his authority. Or maybe it is because, again, my father was just the wrong person. The truth is my grandfather did not like my father and did not respect him, so nothing my dad did mattered.

In 1963, my grandfather embarked on one of the biggest projects of his career. His entire business was in residential apartment buildings in Queens, but mostly in Brooklyn. To date, he had already built Beach Haven and Shore Haven, which were massive multiple building complexes in Brooklyn. Trump Village would have been bigger than all of them. It was actually my dad who recommended that my grandfather named Trump Village after himself. Until then, his over four dozen buildings were named after other things. I grew up in one of my grandfather’s buildings. It was called the Highlander. Another residential building in Jamaica, Queens, a couple of blocks from where I grew up, was called the Clyde, and that was the building my grandfather gave to Donald when he was a toddler. There was also the Sussex. I don’t know where he came up with these names, but it was not until Trump Village that there was a building named after the Trumps.

My dad fully expected to be given a major role in this initiative, but my grandfather kept boxing him out. Then, when my dad decided to act independently and make his own decisions, my grandfather would become enraged and humiliate him until finally my father had had enough. He was 24 years old. He had a one year old and a two year old child, and he could not stand it. So, even though my mother was a little apprehensive about it, he decided to apply to pilot training programs with TWA and Penn Am, and he was determined to keep applying until he got accepted. Despite the fact that he was young, and despite the fact that he was one of the very few people becoming a professional pilot at the dawn of the jet age, he did not have any military training. He was not in the Air Force. He got accepted into the 1964 class at TWA on his first try.

Share

He was so good that they gave him the Boston Logan Airport to Los Angeles route. He was a first officer, and he loved it. Back in 1964, being a professional pilot for TWA, which was owned by Howard Hughes, was like being a rock star. People asked for pilots’ autographs. My grandfather never saw it that way. As soon as my dad started to fly professionally, my grandfather engaged in a campaign of pressure and humiliation to get him to quit. He referred to my father as a glorified bus driver. He referred to him as a chauffeur in the sky, demeaning him at every turn and essentially implying that the only way to be a real serious man was to work in real estate with the goal of making money.

Between that relentless pressure and the fact that pilots have a lot of time off, you would fly for three or four days and then have three or four days off. My parents lived in Marblehead, which was sort of a community of pilots. During those days off, my dad had way too much time on his hands, and that is when he started drinking. To make things worse, he was getting no support from his mother or his older sister.

Donald, who had just graduated from high school at New York Military Academy, was enlisted by my grandfather to pile on the humiliation, visiting my dad and telling him what a disappointment the whole family thought he was. After only eight months, my dad had to quit because he could not stop drinking. He tried to get jobs at regional airports, one out west and one in upstate New York, but he could not keep a job because he could not stop drinking.

Finally, at the end of 1964, he went back to Jamaica, New York, where he and my mother and my brother had an apartment in one of my grandfather’s buildings, the aforementioned Highlander. He had to go to my grandfather and beg him for a job at Trump Management. So that was the beginning of my grandfather’s wholesale destruction of his older son and namesake.

And then, unfortunately, it just got worse from there.

The rest of the story, I will tell you tomorrow.