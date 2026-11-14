The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ron Smith's avatar
Ron Smith
2h

The maggots of shithole trump's world are the reason why Canadians, me included, hate crazyland usa SOOO MUCH! They have ruined a good thing. Canada and Canadians loved your country prior to trump taking it over 10 years ago. 2016 to the present 2026. Today your country is in tattered ruins. It'll take 10 years or more to reestablish a relationship that is half what it was. You need to fight hard really hard to get it back to friendly level. Good luck.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
2h

Summed up so well. Trump’s team are the anti-establishment. I suppose they are predictable on that score! Keep fighting, strength go strength! Sx❤️

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