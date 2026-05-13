The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
5h

Why would anyone think Trump thinks of anyone's finances but his own?

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Paul Pinsker's avatar
Paul Pinsker
5h

....and yet these Suckers will still vote MAGA.

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