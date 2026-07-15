The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
4hEdited

We cannot trust anything coming from this government, ICE, or the DoJ. DOGE has stolen our information, and violations of common laws are rampant, and ignored by this President. And it’s all lies. We are living in the Wild West. And, hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before the bad guys get run out of town.

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Debi's avatar
Debi
4h

This is SO TOTALLY WRONG! These are employees of our government, which means they are our employees paid with our tax dollars. They are breaking laws, endangering American citizens, killing and maiming people and they AREN'T ACCOUNTABLE TO STATE AND COMMUNITY LAW ENFORCEMENT ????? That is pure, unadulterated BULL. They are not the SS - yet - and as long as we are paying these nimrods and their bosses, ALL OF THEM darn well better be able to answer for every bit of distress and damage they create IN OUR NAME.

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