Source: CNN

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

It’s a truism that if you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to hide, just as telling the truth all the time is easy because you don’t have to keep track of your lies. And then we have the White House.

The White House is preparing to spend months, possibly years, fighting congressional investigations, which leads us to ask why? Why are Democratic lawmakers, who are promising to do their constitutional duty to the American people, being warned about criminal consequences before they’ve even issued subpoenas? And why are whistleblowers raising alarms about the possible destruction of government records?

If the Trump regime, and by extension Donald, has nothing to hide, it should have nothing to fear from congressional oversight. In fact, it should welcome it. Considering Donald’s history of storing classified documents in bathrooms at Mar a Lago, his relationship to government documents was already questionable. He was indicted for those potential crimes, and the only reason he wasn’t convicted is that a corrupt judge in Donald’s pocket, Aileen Cannon, acted as his personal defense attorney and made the compelling case Jack Smith brought against Donald fall apart.

As Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and investigate potential wrongdoing by the Trump regime, they are already raising the possibility of prosecuting the people who would hold the Trump regime accountable, along with those in it who may indeed have committed crimes. The new Congress hasn’t even convened yet, and the fight over its constitutional oversight authority is already underway, thanks in part to the worst attorney general in American history, Todd Blanche, who went on CNN’s State of the Union on November 8th.

CNN’s host pressed Blanche on Donald’s demand for a criminal investigation, Blanche responded this way:

Blanche: President Trump said, “I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act.” Are you going to follow that order and investigate Democratic members of Congress? And what is the criminal act you think he’s referring to? Well, what we’ve seen over the past several days and even over the past several weeks are outright threats, many by elected members of Congress and some senators against anybody that’s conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican. They’ve threatened donors, they’ve threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump. And that is extremely troubling and it should be troubling to everybody in this country. And over the last several days, we’ve seen that rhetoric even rise up to the point where they’re already, before they’re even in power, they’re already talking about investigations and impeachments with no basis, no facts, just out there running around. That should be something that President Trump is very concerned about and certainly I am as well.

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What we should be concerned about is that we have an attorney general so in the tank for Donald that he’s willing to lie so blatantly to the American people about what’s actually going on. It is Donald, with the help of his personal defense attorney, Todd Blanche, who has been going after his perceived political enemies with no evidence whatsoever. Blanche has actually read the Constitution, unlike his boss. So the fact that he’s pretending it is not the constitutional responsibility of Congress to engage in oversight, investigations, and inquiries into potentially criminal and unconstitutional behavior is what should alarm us.

On November 12th, Blanche acknowledged that there were no ongoing criminal investigations into Democrats over their statements about oversight. Over the weekend, however, he was back on Fox accusing incoming lawmakers of “acting like prosecutors” for planning investigations and subpoenas, which is exactly what they should be doing, because Democrats are going to have a massive majority in the House.

Even though Blanche and Donald and everybody else in the Trump regime would have you believe otherwise, the criminality and unconstitutionality have been out in the open. Democrats have plenty of evidence that they must indeed launch investigations. On November 10th, CNN reported that whistleblowers had approached Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee with concerns that records connected to Donald’s construction projects were being destroyed before the incoming Democratic majority could investigate, which is illegal.

Meanwhile, the White House is hiring lawyers to prepare for subpoena fights and warning Democrats that investigating the administration could expose the investigators themselves to criminal scrutiny. In other words, it is trying to intimidate the branch of government that is finally in a position, and willing, to investigate the grift the Trump regime has been engaging in since January 20th, 2025. The committee, which is expected to be chaired by California Representative Jared Huffman, oversees federal lands and the agencies responsible for managing them.

That puts Donald’s sweeping makeover, which is to say the destruction of Washington DC, squarely within its purview. That includes the demolition of the historic White House East Wing for Donald’s almost $900 million ballroom, his proposed 250 foot Nazi triumphal arch, and the redevelopment, which is to say destruction, of the century old East Potomac Golf Links. The Interior Department called the whistleblower allegations 100% false, as you would expect, and says it complies with federal records management requirements, to which I say prove it. But the concerns have prompted a sweeping effort to preserve the paper trail.

On April 9th, Huffman issued preservation demands to 36 federal agencies and private organizations, asking them to retain relevant documents, communications, and electronic records. Even Republican Senator Ron Johnson has acknowledged allegations of corruption within the administration. Speaking to Fox on November 7th about corporate influence over government policy, Johnson lamented:

Our supporters were expecting us to drain the swamp, but it seems like the swamp won.

Now, obviously, the fact that anybody, including Johnson, ever thought Donald was going to come into Washington DC, especially after his horrific first term, and drain the swamp is a bit much. But to pretend it’s some surprise that the swamp won, as if the swamp were some random third party with no relation to anything going on in DC, is also absurd. The swamp is Donald, and Donald is the swamp, or the reflecting pool, if you will.

In August, Politico reported earlier allegations that Interior Department officials had shredded documents and used disappearing messages to avoid preserving government communications. In other words, this is a trend. On November 11th, the Washington Post reported that the White House counsel’s office had hired 15 additional staff members to circumvent congressional oversight. The preparations began during the presidential transition in 2024, when incoming White House counsel David Warrington started planning for possible investigations. As the prospect of Democrats taking control of Congress grew, White House lawyers intensified their meetings with agency general counsels. Scharf, who replaced Warrington in September, is now overseeing those preparations.

The Trump regime is in full fight mode, arguing that certain investigations lack a legitimate legislative purpose and asserting executive privilege over documents and communications. On August 10th, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion concluding that executive privilege could extend to certain communications with outside advisors about official presidential decisions. Even if those arguments ultimately fail in court, litigation can take years, to which I say, so what, Congress? Do your jobs anyway. Let them keep suing, stonewalling, withholding, and committing perjury, or the crime of failing to answer a congressional subpoena. Let them keep doing all of it.

In the meantime, find people who will testify, who will tell the truth, and who will do their constitutional duty to make sure this regime is held accountable for all of its criminality and unconstitutional behavior, which has come at the expense of the American people.

We’ve known for decades that litigation is one of Donald’s most often used tools to prevent justice from coming for him. Over the course of his career, he and his businesses have been involved in more than 4,000 legal cases, both as plaintiffs and as defendants. He uses lawsuits as a weapon to keep weaker and less well funded people from getting any semblance of a fair fight. By 2016 alone, Donald or his businesses had been the plaintiffs in approximately 1,600 lawsuits. It’s fascinating to me that people thought that was a good qualification for a potential president.

Even legal experts interviewed by Fox are questioning the White House’s threats against congressional investigators, because they are unprecedented, unheard of, and deeply suspect. On November 9th, White House counsel Will Scharf sent a letter to California Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee in January. Scharf accused Democrats of planning abusive investigations and warned that subpoenas or threats directed at administration officials could cross into criminal conduct.

Look in the mirror. Just ask James Comey, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and many, many others what it feels like to be on the wrong side of an illegitimate prosecution. But of course, that’s not what’s happening here. Donald is desperate to keep Democrats, or anybody else, from finding out the truth of what he’s done and the extent of it.

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Garcia had told administration officials to lawyer up following the November 3rd election. Scharf characterized some of the Democratic statements as intimidation rather than legitimate oversight. On November 11th, Scharf appeared on Newsmax to defend the White House’s approach. When the host asked him about the Supreme Court’s stance on frivolous investigations and the Watkins case from the 1950s, Scharf answered:

The Supreme Court has long said, I mean, as you said, this goes back to Watkins. I mean, we’re talking half a century and more of accumulated case law. For Congress to investigate, they can’t investigate for the purpose of inflicting pain on governmental officials. They can’t investigate things for their own self aggrandizement. These are blatantly inappropriate uses of Congress’s power. I go back to Congressman Garcia’s comment about his own pettiness as being his driver. That’s not what the law allows for. In fact, the law specifically prohibits Congress from using its investigative powers for these improper purposes. We’re going to see how they proceed when we’re going to see what happens in January, but we’re ready to fight tooth and nail here if that’s the road they want to go down.

He’s great on TV. The version of events that Scharf is claiming Democrats are engaged in is exactly what his boss is doing. So maybe the two of them should have a conversation about what’s allowed and what’s not. On the same day, US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Aaron Wright, sent Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal a letter directing him to preserve records related to alleged threats against individuals associated with Donald.

Let’s be clear, though, threats is the wrong word. These aren’t threats. These are the beginnings of legitimate investigations into the corruption and potentially unconstitutional behavior of the Trump regime. Wright cited federal civil rights statutes, which is a joke, and warned of possible legal consequences if relevant evidence was not preserved. Blumenthal has been investigating donors to Donald’s White House ballroom, including companies with substantial business before the federal government.

In other words, he is investigating a pay for play scam, which is exactly what the ballroom is. What materials and records Blumenthal is supposed to be preserving? I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure he’s preserving all of them to make his case. Even, or especially, in the face of these threats from Donald’s thugs at the DOJ, Democrats have to stand firm. They must build the cases, brick by brick, that will hopefully signal the beginning of the end for the most corrupt administration in American history.