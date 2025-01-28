You do not save democracy by running around, yelling about saving democracy. You do it by demonstrating that democracy and democratic values deliver better quality of life for normal people.”



—Michael Calderone, Vanity Fair’s “The Hive”

Last night, the Trump administration unilaterally halted all “grant, loan and federal assistance programs” for at least 90 days. Today, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt said, “This is a temporary pause and a freeze to ensure that all of the money going out from Washington DC is in line with the president's agenda.”

The freeze, which Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote, is “an assault on civil society,” has been implemented under the guise of ensuring no agencies are directly or indirectly funding DEIA mandates, abortion services, “environmental justice” programs, or those that promote “gender ideology.”

This afternoon, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan blocked the administration’s budget freeze, at least for now, and ruled that the court needs more time to review the order. It remains to be seen whether the White House will comply, but this breathtaking overreach has already caused chaos and confusion sparking panic among millions of Americans.

We need to be clear: This freeze illegally usurps the power of the purse that is the sole purview of Congress; it violates the Impoundment Act of 1974.

It is blatantly and inarguably unconstitutional.

The United States of America, eight days into the new administration, has been plunged into a deep and rapidly expanding Constitutional crisis.

