Mary:

Hey, everybody. It’s so good to have you here with us. As some of you may know, I’m Mary Trump with The Good in Us, and of course I’m here with Adam Parkhomenko, my friend and the proprietor of The Alt Media.

Mary:

Right before we came on, I said, “Hey, Adam, what do you want to talk about?” And he basically said, “Pick one,” because there’s so, so much to talk about. And I think that’s part of it—definitely by design. Steve Bannon once said, “Flood the zone with shit,” and Donald is a past master at that for sure.

Mary:

But I also have this sense—and I’m really curious what you think—that it feels like it’s unraveling too. On the one hand, it’s intentional. On the other hand, Donald in particular can’t control any of it anymore.

Adam:

Yeah. And I’ll just say, I love this camera setup because we get to see one of the cats roaming around, which is a lot of fun.

Mary:

It is. They make little cameo appearances.

Adam:

Excellent content. Our dogs are still gone because of the baby, but they come back today.

Adam:

You make a really great point. I was thinking about this with what’s going on with Savannah Guthrie’s mother, because to me it’s one of the wildest stories I think I’ve ever heard in my life. I’m really praying and hoping for the best.

Adam:

But there is so much going on. Under Donald 1.0—version 1.0—it was already hard to keep up. It was glitching and needed updates. Now it’s like Minneapolis is unfolding in parallel with Venezuela, and that case is still ongoing.

Adam:

You’ve got the Deputy Attorney General—not the Attorney General—coming out, and to some extent it felt like they arrested Don Lemon to cover up the mess in Minneapolis. And not to take anything away from George and other incredible reporters, but at the start there were four arrests.

Adam:

They almost seemed more interested in talking about Jeffrey Epstein because everything else was so bad. At the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, within the first few minutes of Donald speaking, he called Thomas Massie a moron. That tells me Epstein is front and center on his mind.

Mary:

Yep. Yeah.

Adam:

This is beyond a fire hose. The old Friday news dump is dead. This is seven days a week.

Adam:

And it does feel like there are real cracks. Jared Moskowitz—there are things he’s done I haven’t agreed with—but when he’s good, he’s good. When he played that video of Donald repeatedly saying, “You’re fired” from The Apprentice, and asked, “Where is The Apprentice, Donald?”—referring to Kristi Noem and others—he made a real point.

Mary:

Yeah. I don’t know that Donald Apprentice was any better, frankly. It was all fake.

Adam:

We haven’t even seen the tapes.

Mary:

We have not. And I’m not sure we ever will, but we live in such a strange time that it suddenly feels like all of the efforts to distract from the Epstein files are collapsing so badly that they’re now willing to talk about them.

Mary:

The fact that Donald came out and said he likes Bill Clinton—

Adam:

That is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever heard, especially since it happened within the same 24-hour period that we learned President Clinton and the former First Lady agreed to testify publicly before Comer. And suddenly Donald is praising Bill Clinton.

Mary:

Yeah. I can’t imagine why. I’m sure it’s innocent. I’m sure he genuinely likes Bill Clinton now, after telling his base for years that he’d release the Epstein files because they would implicate Bill Clinton.

Adam:

During the press conference with the Deputy Attorney General, a reporter asked if we were going to see a list. Todd Blanche claimed he didn’t understand the question. Meanwhile, Donald appears in the files roughly 38,000 times. Jesus appears in the Bible about 1,800 times.

Adam:

That’s a thirty-to-one ratio, and Blanche couldn’t give a straight answer. They took extra time they weren’t legally entitled to, released the documents anyway, and still managed to revictimize victims. And there’s still no list.

Mary:

Right. And that’s the thing—they brought this on themselves.

Mary:

I don’t know that anyone has ever looked guiltier than Donald does. I don’t have inside knowledge of wrongdoing, but he certainly acts like someone with something to hide. And everyone around him is acting the same way.

Mary:

They broke the law by delaying release for over six weeks. When they finally released documents, they only released half. Out of six million documents, only three million were released. They had plenty of time to scrub for Donald and none to protect victims.

Mary:

And despite all of that, Donald still appears thousands of times. It’s impossible to believe there isn’t fire beneath all this smoke.

Adam:

I spent almost three years working at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. When Todd Blanche used the word “commercial,” it was chilling.

Adam:

What I believe he meant was material already known to law enforcement—images and videos identified through digital hashing. Those files are identifiable quickly, sometimes within a day, using FBI and task force tools.

Adam:

The amount of time they spent pretending this was complicated makes it very clear what they were actually doing.

Mary:

The resources at their disposal are enormous. And yes, having incompetent people in charge cuts both ways. They are revictimizing survivors while simultaneously failing to protect their boss.

Mary:

And Donald continues to behave like a very guilty man who cannot control himself.

Mary:

So I just want to say—white evangelicals—this is your guy. You must be so proud.

Adam:

And definitely don’t legally carry firearms near ICE operations.

Mary:

Right. Because they’re clearly coming for all of the amendments—Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, and now apparently even the Second.

Mary:

The National Prayer Breakfast shouldn’t exist. It violates the separation of church and state. And yet here we are, watching the President’s brain melt in public while his supporters make excuses.

Adam:

It was the 74th National Prayer Breakfast. Next year will be the 75th, and we’ll hear endless self-congratulation.

Adam:

There are also deeply disturbing unverified tips in the files—references to human remains in New Mexico. Maxwell is imprisoned. Epstein is dead under suspicious circumstances. Others walk free.

Adam:

And Republicans use conspiracy theories to cover up real conspiracies.

Mary:

It’s hard not to see this as an actual conspiracy—because it was one. Alex Acosta, Pam Bondi, and others enabled Epstein after his conviction. Powerful people protected him.

Adam:

The email connections alone are horrifying. Epstein inviting Elon Musk to events with “no one over 25.” These conversations were happening openly, in writing.

Mary:

Trying to distract from the Epstein files isn’t working.

Mary:

Thank you all for being here. Please check out Adam’s Substack, The Alt Media.

Adam:

And Mary’s Substack, The Good in Us.

Mary:

We really appreciate you spending time with us. Hang in there. Stay safe. Be kind.