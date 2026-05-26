The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Lynn Matsuoka's avatar
Lynn Matsuoka
11h

When are the Republicans gonna GROW A PAIR , rent a spine and REPLACE this Criminal, UNQUALIFIED, destructive administration that’s destroying our government AND our country? IT’S their country too that’s being destroyed, don’t they get it?

Are they blind? Are They paid off? Is it worth it? Those who have the power & position to do something for God sake, fucking DO IT NOW! ‼️

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Joyce T. SMITH's avatar
Joyce T. SMITH
11h

L💜VE Harry Dunn. Support him for

MD CD5 Nov 2026❣️ I will be really shocked if he doesn't become a hero AGAIN by being a gutsy progressive champion, who deals with reality in a way that is highly assertive for We the sane People. 🤗GO HARRY❣️

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