The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
12h

TRUMP OUTDOES HIMSELF IN DETONATING ANOTHER DISTRACTION FROM HIS CORRUPTION AND PERVERSIONS

Yesterday, Trump ordered the deportations of hundreds of thousands of people with jobs, homes and families in the U.S., who are awaiting the processing of their applications for Green Cards, to return to their countries of origin to apply for permanent visas. It is expected that ICE agents will be taking the lead in physically enforcing this order.

As cruel and bizarre as this action may be, it may not necessarily be attributed to Trump’s madness, viciousness and mental instability. On the contrary, it may fit his crafty pattern of creating a crisis as a strategy to deflect the public’s mind off of far more serious misconduct by Trump himself.

Trump’s action today to order his goons to eject hundreds of thousands of residents awaiting green cards appears to fit a pattern that we have been increasingly seeing ever since he first discovered how his initial surprise bombing of Iran almost totally distracted the American people from the utterly humiliating birthday military parade he threw for himself.

Trump thereafter deployed this strategy of distractions on occasions when he was faced with political setbacks, potentially humiliating disclosures, or other occasions when his poll ratings took a deep dive. His most blatant distractions have been during the Epstein hearings and disclosures and included his indiscriminate murders on the high seas of drug smugglers, whom he renamed “narco-terrorists” to make them more target justifiable, his invasion of Venezuela and the arrest of their President, his threats to seize Greenland, his second wave of bombing of Iran and this threats to destroy their civilization unless they submitted to his will.

It is not coincidental that Trump’s order today to eject these hundreds of thousands of residents from the U.S., comes within hours after Trump was thoroughly humiliated by the revelation that his own party has refused to fund his gold encrusted ball room and, more importantly, refused to support the plot he worked out with his Acting Attorney General to divert $1.7 billion dollars in taxpayer money to a slush fund for him to personally control and disburse, including payments to his co-conspirators who who were convicted after trial of storming the Capitol and leaving dead bodies in their wake.

There is, of course, the issue of whether Donald Trump, alone and unilaterally without the consent of Congress, has the sole right to arbitrarily order that these hundreds of thousands of residents awaiting green card be ejected from the United States. It’s inconceivable that Trump has this unilateral right.

For one thing, while not legally applicable, Trump’s order smacks of an ex post facto order or law. An ex post facto law, which is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution, is a law that retroactively makes conduct criminal, increases punishment, or worsens the legal consequences of an act after it was committed. Simply put, the government can’t say, “That thing you did last year was legal then, but we now declare it criminal and punish you for it.” While, this doctrine may not literally apply to Trump’s order today, the principle does. These people have been here legally and awaiting the processing of their green card applications. They have jobs, homes and families here. It is simply unfair, un-American and so alien to our inherent sense of fairness to allow Trump’s unilateral order to be enforced.

But perhaps that is not Trump’s end game. Given Trump’s utter humiliation in being denounced for expecting the American taxpayers to pay $500 million for his gold-encrusted ballroom and another $1.7 billion taxpayer dollars for his personal slush fund to disburse as he pleases, Mr. 3-Card Monte needed an immediate shock-wave to get the American people to look the other way, and that’s what this is really all about.

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Lois W. Halbert's avatar
Lois W. Halbert
11h

Excellent

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