The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Mitch Moncrief's avatar
Mitch Moncrief
6h

I hope there are enough people around him that will prevent his narcissistic collapse from going nuclear. That would make me optimistic.

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Lois W. Halbert's avatar
Lois W. Halbert
6h

Great interview

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