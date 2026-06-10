[Transcript Edited for clarity, flow and length]

Mary Trump: I had a chance to sit down with Joanna Coles over at The Daily Beast, and we covered a lot of territory. We focused on how Donald’s incompetence, which is becoming impossible to ignore, and the extraordinary stress he is under are accelerating his cognitive, emotional, and psychological decline. I think you will find this conversation both fascinating and revealing.

Joanna Coles: Mary Trump, welcome back to The Daily Beast podcast. You are always one of our most popular guests. As Donald Trump approaches his 80th birthday, you are in the unique position of being both a clinical psychologist and his niece.

Over the last few weeks, we have finally started to see pushback from within his own party. His proposed $1.8 billion slush fund has been abandoned, a judge ruled that his name must come off the Kennedy Center, and members of Congress have begun questioning his war in Iran.

Donald Trump does not like hearing the word no. How is all of this going to affect him?

Mary Trump: Joanna, it is always great to be here because we certainly have plenty to discuss.

It feels as though we are entering a singularity where everything is unraveling at an increasingly alarming pace, especially for Donald.

I think the idea that Donald is suddenly backing down or “chickening out” is a misunderstanding of how he operates. Donald has always pushed boundaries to see what he can get away with. If he succeeds, he pushes even further. If he fails, he simply pretends it never happened.

That pattern is nothing new.

The pushback is not going to fundamentally change his behavior. He will either claim he never wanted those things in the first place or find another way to accomplish them. The slush fund is not disappearing. It will return in another form. He may even find another way to attach his name to the Kennedy Center, or he will simply pretend he never cared.

He survives through ego preservation and endless reinvention.

What concerns me far more is that Donald now finds himself in genuinely unfamiliar territory. The closest comparison would be the financial disasters of the 1990s, when he declared multiple bankruptcies. The difference is that back then the banks had a vested interest in preserving the illusion that the Trump brand still meant something.

Today there is nobody capable of rescuing him from the consequences of his own actions. Not the Republican Party and not even the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority on the Supreme Court.

Events have been set in motion that nobody can control, including Donald himself. For the first time, he is losing control not only of the narrative but of himself.

Joanna Coles: What are you seeing that makes you say he is losing control?

Mary Trump: This is a man who cannot stay awake during public events in the middle of the day. Whatever impulse control he once possessed is deteriorating. He lashes out in increasingly self destructive ways and fixates on trivial nonsense.

His latest obsession is calling Democrats “Dumocrats,” apparently very proud that he has discovered a new insult.

Instead of projecting strength, he is revealing himself to be increasingly immature, petty, and emotionally unstable.

Joanna Coles: Let’s go back to Iran for a moment.

This is not a situation where Donald can simply pivot and pretend nothing happened. The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, stranded oil tankers, and threatens energy supplies around the world. Rising fuel costs will affect everything from transportation to heating homes.

Donald famously avoided military service by claiming bone spurs, yet now he has launched a conflict whose consequences will be measured not in body bags alone but in prices at every gas station.

How does he escape this?

Mary Trump: Joanna, it is astonishing what a disaster this has become, and it belongs entirely to Donald.

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He sought neither congressional approval nor the support of our allies. He never made a coherent case to the American people. Instead, he offered multiple contradictory justifications for starting the conflict.

This exposes a danger we have discussed before.

It is one thing for Americans to elect someone this corrupt, incompetent, and unqualified and then spend years rebuilding our own institutions.

It is another thing entirely to unleash somebody like Donald on the rest of the world.

Just as he cannot control what is happening in Iran, the United States cannot control how the rest of the world now sees us or how our allies will respond long after Donald is gone.

For perhaps the first time in his life, Donald has reached a situation that has no easy solution. He is discovering the limits of his ability to change the subject or rewrite reality.

Meanwhile, Americans are confronted every day with rising gas prices, increasing inflation, and growing economic uncertainty. The administration can insist everything is fine, but people experience reality every time they fill their gas tanks or buy groceries.

The world is also watching Donald’s greatest myth collapse.

He is not a master negotiator. He is not a great deal maker. He has absolutely no idea what he is doing.

Joanna Coles: You mentioned his overnight posting habits. His Truth Social activity has become relentless.

If one of your clinical patients suddenly began staying awake all night posting dozens of times, what would that tell you?

Mary Trump: It would tell me there are profound issues involving insecurity and control.

Donald has far too much time on his hands and entirely misplaced priorities. His posting is an unhealthy attempt to regain a sense of agency that he increasingly lacks.

For much of his life he has been insulated from ordinary consequences. There has always been someone to clean up his mistakes, protect him, or rescue him.

That is no longer working.

On some level he understands that the central project of his life is collapsing.

For decades he has devoted enormous psychological energy to protecting himself from the truth that he is incompetent, unsuccessful, and fundamentally unlovable while simultaneously convincing everyone else that he is brilliant and self made.

Those myths are beginning to fail.

People who once accepted them unquestioningly are starting to recognize reality.

Joanna Coles: You have previously described seeing a particular expression in Donald’s face that reminds you of your grandfather as he developed Alzheimer’s disease.

Do you see those similarities becoming more pronounced?

Mary Trump: Unfortunately, yes.

We are witnessing a perfect storm.

There is obvious cognitive decline, serious physical deterioration, mounting stress, the loss of narrative control, and long standing untreated psychiatric disorders that existed long before Donald entered the White House.

All of those factors reinforce one another. It becomes harder and harder for him to regain equilibrium, assuming he ever truly had it.

His supporters simply ignore the obvious. They ignore that he falls asleep publicly, that he loses impulse control, and that he experiences episodes that raise serious concerns.

That cannot continue forever. The similarities to my grandfather become more striking every day. The vacant expression, the confusion, the sense that he is not entirely certain where he is or who surrounds him.

It is deeply alarming.

Joanna Coles: Marco Rubio recently denied seeing Donald asleep in meetings, only to have video shown immediately afterward proving exactly that.

Mary Trump: Marco Rubio has become one more person willing to abandon reality in order to remain close to power.

People around Donald cannot tell the truth because telling the truth risks losing their positions.

It is an extraordinary indictment of today’s Republican Party that they continue protecting someone whose deterioration is increasingly obvious.

Joanna Coles: Why does Donald continue appointing people who seem completely unqualified for enormously important jobs?

Mary Trump: In part because he likes company.

He is the least qualified person in the administration, so surrounding himself with similarly unqualified people makes him feel less isolated.

More importantly, these appointments consolidate his control over the Republican Party.

He wants people whose primary mission is protecting Donald Trump rather than serving the country.

If he appointed competent public servants who respected their institutions, they might refuse unlawful orders or challenge his decisions.

He cannot tolerate that. He requires absolute loyalty because his ego is extraordinarily fragile.

Joanna Coles: His relationships also appear increasingly isolated.

Melania lives elsewhere. Ivanka has largely disappeared from politics.

How dangerous is that isolation for someone with his psychological profile?

Mary Trump: Very dangerous.

Donald has no genuine emotional relationships. Every interaction is transactional, including those with his wife and children.

Ivanka did not step away because politics became too difficult. She stepped away because proximity to Donald no longer benefited her personally.

Even surrounded by loyalists, Donald remains profoundly isolated because there is no authentic human connection. As his world narrows, he is more likely to conclude he has nothing left to lose. Donald is fundamentally a nihilist.

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He cannot imagine a world that continues without him. If he feels everything slipping away, he will happily take everyone else down with him.

His supporters convince themselves they will be the exception, that their loyalty will protect them. It will not. Donald understands loyalty only as something owed to him.

Joanna Coles: What did you make of his decision not to attend Donald Jr.’s wedding?

Mary Trump: It perfectly illustrates how my family operates.

Humiliation has always been a tool of control.

My grandfather enjoyed humiliating weaker people because it gave him pleasure.

For Donald, humiliation serves an additional purpose. The more he humiliates people who desperately seek his approval, the more tightly they bind themselves to him.

Don Jr. has spent his life chasing his father’s respect. Donald publicly demonstrated that he simply does not care.

Joanna Coles: It is remarkable that someone so indifferent to family continues to be embraced by a party that once claimed to represent family values.

Mary Trump: Exactly.

Donald has never valued family. He barely knows his children. He speaks about them as though they belong to someone else. That should trouble anyone who claims to care about family values.

Joanna Coles: Finally, America is approaching its 250th anniversary, and Donald wants to celebrate with a UFC fight on the White House lawn.

What does that symbolize?

Mary Trump: It is a perfect expression of who he is.

Donald cannot allow anyone or anything else to receive attention. He also enjoys watching other people engage in violence. Most importantly, he has absolutely no understanding of what America is supposed to represent. A celebration of 250 years of independence should honor what we have accomplished together.

Donald cannot comprehend shared achievement because everything revolves around him.

Whether intentionally or not, he has chosen the perfect symbol for how far this country has fallen and exactly who is responsible.

Joanna Coles: Before we finish, you have some news of your own.

Mary Trump: Next Sunday, June 14, which happens to be Donald’s birthday and Flag Day, I am launching the Mary Trump Transcend PAC.

Its purpose is to move beyond division, cruelty, and the absence of empathy that have defined this era and support candidates and organizations willing to meet this moment with courage and real solutions.

We want leaders who understand what is at stake and who are prepared not only to move us beyond this crisis but to implement the structural reforms our democracy desperately needs.

Joanna Coles: Congratulations on the launch.

Mary, as always, thank you for bringing both your personal perspective and your clinical expertise to these conversations.

Mary Trump: And one last thing.

At a moment when so much of the media landscape is driven by outrage, access, and corporate interests, independent media matters more than ever.

If you would like to support what we do, please Support Mary Trump Media on any and all platforms.

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Thank you for supporting Independent Media.