The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Debi's avatar
Debi
15h

You two ROCK. Keep exuding positive energy and speaking truth to the pile of rectal orifices in DC and the manure they present to us.

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Jennifer M.'s avatar
Jennifer M.
16h

Agree with 99% of what you're saying.

But NO DOGS ON PLANES!

Love dogs, but they are NOT PEOPLE and I do not want them on planes. Or trains. Or any other confined space where I can't choose to not be near them.

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