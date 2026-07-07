[Transcript edit for clarity, length, and flow]

Mary Trump: Hey, everybody. I had a chance to talk with my amazing friend, Katie Phang, and we talked a lot about E. Jean Carroll’s victory, once and for all, over adjudicated rapist and convicted felon Donald Trump, as well as the importance of friendship and community during these very trying times. I hope you enjoy it. I always have the best time when I talk to Katie.

Katie Phang: Joining me now is somebody with whom, frankly, I could just hang out and talk for hours, but we actually have a purpose today beyond simply catching up. That’s Mary Trump, the amazing founder of Mary Trump Media and the outstanding host of The Good in Us on Substack. You’re really becoming a multimedia queen these days. You have the videos, the writing, and you’ve created a place that brings people together.

Mary, I especially wanted my viewers to hear about your incredible new political action committee, Transcend PAC. Tell everyone what it’s all about.

Mary Trump's Transcend PAC

Mary Trump: First of all, Katie, it’s so good to be with you. And yes, I’d much rather just be sitting down having coffee with you. Although, if it were later in the day, we’d probably be drinking something a little stronger than coffee.

I really appreciate the opportunity to talk about this because, as everyone knows, our political system has been deeply corrupted by massive amounts of dark money. We’ve reached a point where many elections are literally decided by wealthy individuals pouring millions of dollars into races. That inevitably attracts the wrong kinds of candidates, but that’s the reality we’re living with. And, of course, the Supreme Court continues making that reality worse.

Ronda and I started Transcend PAC to identify, support, endorse, and fund candidates who, first, understand exactly what’s at stake in America right now. Second, they have the courage to meet this moment. And third, they understand what public service actually means, which is something that has, unfortunately, been lost for far too many politicians.

We started working on this a few months ago and officially launched just two weeks ago. We’ve been incredibly encouraged by the response because we genuinely believe 2026 represents a unique moment in our history. Sometimes it takes living through our darkest periods before people are willing to come together and make bold, meaningful changes for the better. I think we’re entering one of those moments.

This is a long-term project. We’re looking far beyond 2028 and even beyond 2032 because it took us a very long time to arrive at this difficult place. It will take sustained effort, determination, and people working together to build what America has always aspired to become: a truly representative, multicultural democracy where all of us are treated as equals.

Katie Phang: What makes Transcend PAC different from the many other PACs already out there?

Mary Trump: I don’t want to suggest we’re the only organization doing good work because there are many outstanding PACs. What makes us different is our commitment to making sure as much of the money we raise as possible goes directly to the candidates and causes we support.

We’re focused on finding candidates who truly understand what’s happening in this country in ways that, frankly, too many politicians still do not. We want candidates with the courage to reject the status quo and promise real reform instead of simply trying to restore what existed before.

We need people willing to expand the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster, and pursue meaningful structural reforms. Most importantly, we need leaders who recognize that Donald is not the only problem. The current Republican Party isn’t the only problem either. The issues we’re confronting are systemic.

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If we’re going to preserve our democracy, we need fundamental changes in how we govern and how we think about the future of this country.

Katie Phang: One of the things I really appreciate about Transcend is that it calls for action. One criticism Democrats often hear is that they’re always against something but don’t stand for anything. I don’t think that’s true at all, and I think Transcend is looking for candidates who actually stand for something. We have to oppose the bad, but we also have to build something better.

Mary Trump: Thank you for saying that. Maybe I should just let you promote the PAC because you’re doing a fantastic job.

You’re absolutely right. We have to do both. There are things that absolutely need to be resisted and undone, but Ronda and I have also recognized that people are exhausted. They’re worn down by the constant negativity and the relentless bad news.

Unfortunately, we cannot move forward by pretending things aren’t as bad as they are. We have to face reality honestly. We have to understand how we got here before we can create an effective strategy for getting out of it.

At the same time, people deserve something hopeful to believe in.

That’s why our emphasis is on supporting candidates and causes that not only promise accountability but are also focused on strengthening the institutions, safeguards, civil service, and courts that can help us finally become the democracy we deserve.

Katie Phang: I love that you said “the democracy we deserve” rather than the one somebody decides to give us.

I’ve said many times that I’m tired of fighting over crumbs. This administration, along with those currently in power, has conditioned us to compete with one another for scraps while they indulge themselves completely.

We deserve the whole pie, not just the crumbs.

They’ve also become very good at turning us against one another while they continue enriching themselves.

What I appreciate most about Transcend is that it isn’t trying to rebuild what we had before. It’s trying to create something entirely new because I don’t think simply restoring the old system is enough. Whether Democrats or Republicans were in power, there were systemic failures that brought us here.

This goes beyond who’s occupying elected office. It’s about how we’ve treated each other as fellow Americans.

That’s why I’m glad Transcend is looking for candidates and causes that aren’t simply rebuilding. They’re creating something fundamentally better.

Mary Trump: Exactly.

We need to clean the slate and start over. We need to codify protections because we can no longer rely on norms or traditions. Clearly, those aren’t enough anymore.

We also can’t rely on shame because these people have demonstrated repeatedly that they are incapable of feeling it.

Approaching this from a completely different perspective is essential.

We’re also no longer willing to accept a system where Democratic voters are expected to save democracy every election cycle, only to be told afterward that equal rights, voting rights, or other priorities have to wait because something else is more important.

Obviously, the greatest immediate threat remains the fascist Republican Party.

We cannot allow Republicans to pretend, once Donald leaves office, that he alone was responsible. They enabled him every step of the way. They share responsibility for everything that has happened.

At the same time, Democrats are overwhelmingly on the right side of issues that matter: protecting working people, addressing the climate crisis, defending voting rights, and preserving the rule of law.

Unfortunately, because of decisions made by Chief Justice John Roberts and this corrupt, illegitimate Supreme Court majority, too many Democrats have become comfortable preserving the status quo.

America has always possessed extraordinary potential.

It’s time we finally realized it.

Katie Phang: Where can people go to learn more about Transcend PAC?

Mary Trump: The website is marytrumptranscendpac.org. Transcend PAC

That’s admittedly a bit of a mouthful, so the easiest thing to do is simply search my name along with the word “Transcend,” and you’ll find us.

Of course, donations are always appreciated because, unfortunately, that’s the reality of American politics. We need resources to support great candidates.

Even if you aren’t in a position to contribute financially, we’d love for you to sign up for updates. This month we’re announcing our first slate of endorsed candidates, and we’re incredibly excited to introduce people to leaders we believe are ready to meet this moment.

Even simply sharing your email address and staying connected would mean a great deal.

Katie Phang: Everything you support always seems to succeed, Mary, so I have every confidence Transcend will too. Having Ronda involved makes me even more excited.

Before we finish, though, can we take a moment to celebrate our friend E. Jean Carroll?

Mary Trump: That’s exactly where I wanted to go next.

Absolutely.

What an extraordinary woman. What a legend. What an absolute force.

Sometimes I still can’t believe she’s my friend because she’s simply remarkable. Through relentless attacks and years of abuse, she never gave an inch. Alongside the incomparable Robbie Kaplan, she has prevailed once and for all.

Katie Phang: I was talking with our other dear friend, Joyce Vance, on Substack Live the other day, and I said this victory belongs completely to E. Jean and Robbie.

At the same time, those of us who’ve been fortunate enough to be part of E. Jean’s circle feel like we’ve been on this journey alongside her. I remember being together during the Second Circuit arguments years ago.

Through multiple trials, endless appeals, and constant attacks, she has remained optimistic while somehow still finding the emotional capacity to support everyone else.

She’s truly been an inspiration.

Mary Trump: She really has.

Over the last six years, there have been some incredibly dark moments, and E. Jean has always been one of those steady, uplifting people who somehow managed to encourage the rest of us.

Even while carrying the enormous burden she has carried, she continued writing on Substack, published another book, and now has an extraordinary documentary.

If you haven’t seen it, please do. It’s called Ask E. Jean. It’s a beautiful film, and we were fortunate enough to attend the premiere in New York.

The legal victory is extraordinary because this $5 million judgment is now final. Donald’s legal team can pretend they’re asking the Supreme Court to reconsider, but that’s simply not how it works.

The money has been sitting in escrow, accruing interest, and she should receive it immediately.

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There’s also the separate $83 million judgment, also accruing interest, and I hope we’ll soon see the same outcome there because E. Jean, Robbie Kaplan, and their entire legal team have earned every bit of it.

One broader issue I’d love to discuss with Robbie someday is how absurd it is that litigation like this can drag on for years, overwhelmingly benefiting people with wealth and power.

But one part of the system worked exactly as it should.

A jury found Donald liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and the Supreme Court declined to disturb that verdict.

That’s an extraordinary victory.

Katie Phang: That’s my favorite part.

I’m thrilled E. Jean is receiving the money, but what matters even more is that those findings remain untouched. They weren’t reversed, revised, or overturned.

A jury of Donald Trump’s peers reached those conclusions, and they remain true today.

That’s the greatest victory of all.

It’s also a reminder of the power of friendship.

You, me, E. Jean, Joyce, we’ve all been through so much together over these years. Supporting one another has mattered enormously.

Mary Trump: It really has.

I was talking with a friend yesterday about how many of my closest friendships actually began on Twitter in 2020.

As difficult as that platform can be, the community I found there truly helped save my life during the first Trump administration and throughout the pandemic.

It’s a reminder of how critically important it is to stay connected, especially when times are hardest.

Katie Phang: Community can mean two people or two hundred people. It can be one group or many groups.

That’s exactly why organizations like Transcend matter. That’s why leaning on your friends matters.

None of us gets through this alone.

Mary Trump: Absolutely.

Katie Phang: Mary, thank you so much for joining me. Everyone should search for Mary Trump’s Transcend PAC and learn more.

And remember, you’re always welcome to come hang out with me anytime.

Mary Trump: Thank you. I love everything you’re doing, and I especially love that you’re doing it from Paris.

The Parisians may need a little convincing that Americans aren’t all terrible, but you are an extraordinary ambassador.

I also want to say something because it deserves to be said.

You have been an incredible example of grit, integrity, determination, and steadfastness. As a friend, as a journalist, and as someone who has never backed away from this fight, you’ve shown extraordinary courage, tenacity, and compassion.

I appreciate you more than I can say.

Katie Phang: I love you right back, my friend. I’m always here for you, and I’m grateful to everyone who’s joined us today.

Mary Trump: Thanks, Katie.

Transcend PAC