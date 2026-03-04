The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
2h

Thank you for the article, Mary. President Obama, signed the agreement with Iran. Gasoline is 2.79 per gallon. Last week I spoke with two elderly people! The President has them believing that Trump signed the camp David accords. The nice elderly lady asked me if I could bring up Trump signing the Camp David accords or whatever. I said yes ma’am I showed both of them President Carter with the former, prime ministers, and the former president of Egypt, signing the agreement. Both were in such disbelief. Then started telling me the doctors were taking away the ladies warfarin. All of us had tears in our eyes. They, thanked for the information.If you to listen to The podcast where fake News goes to die. Please subscribe to Mary L. Trump.

Reply
Share
MariElena's avatar
MariElena
33m

Mary, what do you mean by "And Pete Hegseth is Vladimir Putin’s best friend"? Is it Hegseth's military actions or is there more?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture